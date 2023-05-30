The Addams Family company in rehearsal for opening night. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu College students have been participating in an exciting opportunity to work with entertainment and event technology experts in the lead-up to the school’s first production in five years.

Drama teacher Morag Carter took a novel approach to supporting the technical aspects of a production by applying for funding from the Creatives in Schools programme.

The successful application has enabled students to work with experts to develop their skills in lighting, sound, costume, scenery, props and makeup.

“It’s been a fabulous experience for the students,” says Morag.

“They have been able to learn good practice and industry processes from people who are recognised within the industry both here and overseas.”

Lora Thompson, a tutor from SAE, works with students, from left: Senna Watson, Harley Stevens, Daniel Hoskin, Maddy Lile and Emma Stacey. Photo / Supplied

The Creatives in Schools programme, delivered by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage Te Manatū Taonga and Creative New Zealand, “aims to provide creative learning experiences that enhance the wellbeing of students and ākonga and develop their knowledge and skills in communication, collaboration, and creative thinking and practice”.

Hayley Carter and Emma Martin creating props for The Addams Family production at Te Awamutu College.

Successful programmes can run for up to 20 weeks and have 100 hours of contact time between students and specialists as a significant portion of the funding, as well as teacher release time and materials.

Te Awamutu College’s project has seen students building, creating and organising all the technical aspects of the production.

Emily Brown (Alice), Henre Labuschagne (Mal) and Reed Waugh (Lucas). Photo / Supplied

“We are so lucky to have students who are passionate about the technical aspects of theatre,” says Morag.

“They are really engaged in the process and are creating awesome props, costumes, lighting and sound designs while managing themselves and their teams like they’ve been doing it forever.

Lighting control being operated by student Cam Uden. Photo / Supplied

“If this is the future of the entertainment and event industry in front of us, then it’s in great hands.”

The professionals involved have a wide range of experience and expertise and include David Seaton (lighting), Lora Thompson (sound), Ifat Vanyer (scenery and props), Charlie Leggett (costume) and Sandra Jensen (makeup).

Harley Stevens as Gomez and Isabelle Cook as Morticia. Photo / Supplied

“We have been lucky to have input from professionals who want to inspire, guide, and support the next generation of technicians, especially at this time when the industry is just starting to rebuild after being mostly shut down over the past few years,” Morag says.

Makeup artist Sandra Jensen working with students Emma O'Donnell and Aria Manning.

The Addams Family opens at Te Awamutu College on Wednesday, June 7, and runs until Saturday, June 10, at 7pm with a 1pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets are on sale from the Student Centre with adult, concession and family options.