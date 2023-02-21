New Zealand's Stacey Fluhler in action against Japan at the 2023 HSBC New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand rugby star Stacey Fluhler has been announced as one of the guest speakers for Te Awamutu Sports’ Night with New Zealand Sports Legends on March 17.

TA Sports has been chosen to represent New Zealand at the inaugural Festival Mondial du Rugby Amateur (World Amateur Rugby Festival), and the event is to raise funds for its trip.

The festival will bring together 20 amateur clubs from 20 of the world’s greatest rugby nations at seven host cities in southern France from September 22-30.

One of several speakers, Fluhler is a double Women’s Rugby World Cup winner, a Rugby World Cup Sevens winner, an Olympic Rugby Sevens gold medallist, and a Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens gold medallist.

New Zealand’s No. 1 javelin thrower, Tori Peeters, has also been announced as a guest speaker.

Peeters has broken the New Zealand senior national javelin record eight times in her career and placed fifth in the women’s javelin throw at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The third confirmed speaker is All Blacks skills coach and Waikato Rugby Union director of rugby Andrew Strawbridge.

Strawbridge also represented Waikato on 131 occasions between 1983 and 1995, scoring 646 points.

In 1995, he was part of the Ōhaupō side that won the Division Two (Mooloo Shield) against Te Awamutu Marist.

More speakers are set to be announced.

Te Awamutu Sports would like to invite the community to join in celebrating and supporting its premier side on its quest to France.

Sponsors it would like to thank so far include Frankton Park, Good George, Kotare Properties, Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Rapa Wholesale Cars.

The evening will include dinner, a sponsored Good George beverage package, raffles and auctions — including a used imported Japanese car from Te Rapa Wholesale Cars.

Hosted at Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Recreation Club in Albert Park Drive. Doors will open at 6pm.

Get in quick because this will be a sellout event. To book your seat ($120) or table of 10 ($1200), email dor@tasports.co.nz.