Soundsplash 2022 festival at Mystery Creek

Soundsplash 2022.

Soundsplash 2022, usually hosted at Raglan's Wainui Reserve, will head inland to Mystery Creek for the January 21-23 festivities due to Covid-19 restriction uncertainties.

"As you may have heard, Soundsplash 2022 is moving to the renowned major events venue Mystery Creek near Hamilton," it says on the Soundsplash website.

"This was not an easy decision for festival management to make as we really love hosting Soundsplash at its home in Raglan, but due to the restrictions and space requirements as a result of the ongoing Covid pandemic, we have had to make changes and decisions with the wellbeing of our festival attendees at the forefront."

Located 15 minutes from Hamilton's CBD, as well as Te Awamutu and Cambridge, Mystery Creek has 114 hectares of natural surrounds with the Waikato River running alongside.

"The mix of vast outdoor space and indoor facilities at Mystery Creek means we can offer our attendees more space and comfort to move around the festival site and make the fulfilment process more accommodating," it says on the website.

"Due to the number of uncertainties around Covid safety protocols, changing the venue to a larger space was our best option to make certain that Soundsplash could continue as planned for 2022.

"We will of course have the same incredible Soundsplash vibe and experience, and we're working hard with our sponsors and partners to develop some new and exciting activations."

Harper Finn will perform at Soundsplash 2022. Photo / James Lowe

The festival, which is open for ages 16 and over, sees around 8000 youth attend annually.

They strive to create a unique environment bringing together live music, art and culture with a talent-packed line-up, performance art, workshops and speakers.

"We aim to be a zero-waste event and to embrace, inspire and influence people of all ages, backgrounds and genders," it says on the website.

Peter Nation, CEO of New Zealand National Fieldays Society which owns the Mystery Creek Events Centre, says they're delighted Soundsplash event organisers chose Mystery Creek to host their event.

While not commenting on the organisers' ticketing procedures which is specific to their event, Nation goes on to say, "The event industry has been heavily impacted by Covid-19 over the last two years, which is what makes hosting Soundsplash as the first event of the year at the venue in 2022 so much more exciting.

"And it's here that the benefit of a secured venue shines, as we can create controlled points of entry and exit in a safe environment that hopefully leads to a great customer experience which is what we want to achieve as a venue at the end of the day."

The likes of Netsky, Broods, Hollie Smith, JessB, Harper Finn, Kora and Sachi will headline the festival. Check out the Soundsplash website to see the full list of acts.

Soundsplash 2022 tickets went on sale on Monday at soundsplash.co.nz.