Newest staff member Rebecca Macdonald joins the experienced SOAR Physio Te Awamutu team, with a passion for women's health through physiotherapy.

Rebecca moved to Te Awamutu six years ago and really enjoys the community.

She grew up in the Christchurch area before heading north where she did her physiotherapy training at AUT (Auckland University of Technology), spending time up north in her final practical year.

"I always knew that I wanted to work in healthcare. I wanted to make a positive change in people's lives," says Rebecca.

Coming into her sixth year of practice, Rebecca brings her knowledge and experience to the SOAR team.

Rebecca is passionate about empowering her clients to learn about their bodies.

"I have a special interest in pelvic health and women's health, women who have had babies in particular. I'm able to add that element into my practice as well as the musculoskeletal side of things."

She can help women manage incontinence, pre and post-partum back and pelvic pain, return to exercise following childbirth, sexual dysfunction and more.

"As to my musculoskeletal practice, my main focus is getting people back to what they want to be doing and that's different for everyone. So, finding what motivates them to achieve what they need to for their injuries and rehab," she says.

Rebecca uses a variety of techniques including dry needling, manual therapy, and of course exercise.

In her spare time, you can find her tending to her vegetable garden or her jungle of house plants.

She also enjoys getting out in the fresh air and scaling one of the local maunga.

Other members of the SOAR Physio Te Awamutu team are Gayleen Packer, Topsey Mason, Lynda Rangitaawa, Anneka Kilroy, Kate McNally, Sarah Miezenbeek as well as part-time student receptionists Kacey Miezenbeek and Jenna Chambers.

Owner and administration manager Gayleen Packer started SOAR Physio in 2014 after taking over from CAPE Physio Te Awamutu, which she had been a part of since 2006.

Although Gayleen isn't a physio herself, she has 26 years of experience in practice management, including managing a medical centre in Te Aroha.

She realised the success of a business is in clear communication and to work in a happy environment, where the team and the clients that support it feel valued and appreciated.

Topsey is a qualified acupuncturist and physiotherapist who moved to New Zealand from the UK in 2004 with her husband and two children.

Lynda, who was born and raised in Te Awamutu, enjoys working with sports injuries and rehabilitation, although she appreciates all the great aspects of musculoskeletal physiotherapy.

She has previously worked with local rugby teams.

Physiotherapist Anneka joined SOAR in 2018, when she moved to New Zealand from Ireland.

She is also qualified in dry needling and her interests include musculoskeletal physiotherapy, sport, exercise prescription and high performance.

As well as her role at SOAR Physio, she works with local rugby teams weekly.

Kate, also a physiotherapist, works mostly with musculoskeletal injuries and can help you with strength training, education and exercise rehabilitation, which she's incredibly passionate about.

Kate runs Pilates and BROlates, a "blokes" only session on Thursday mornings as well as having a dry needling qualification and massage therapy certificate.

Personal trainer Sarah has also had the administrative role at SOAR Physio for over 13 years.

On top of her qualification as a personal trainer, Sarah has studied injury and exercise and taken a course in biomechanics method corrective exercise.

Along with a well-rounded team, SOAR offers a lot of great opportunities and facilities for clients.

They have an on-site gym for rehab, as well as a clinic at Te Awamutu College on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 11.30am.

With ACC accreditation or the option of private consultations, patients can make SOAR Physio their first stop when those aches, pains or injuries happen.

ACC accredited means it can initiate and register ACC claims without the need for a doctor's referral.

Patients can go straight to SOAR Physio and SOAR can refer them for an X-ray and/or ultrasound (on site) or to a specialist if required.

SOAR Physio Te Awamutu is based at 385 Vaile St, Te Awamutu.

For more information head to soarphysio.co.nz or find them on Facebook - SOAR Physio.