Snap Fitness TA staff: Lisa Paikea (left - assistant manager/personal trainer), Jonny Molloy (personal trainer), David Lisignoli (club manager) and Kariana Clarke (personal trainer). Photo / Supplied

From Monday, October 12 to Sunday, October 18, Snap Fitness clubs across New Zealand will open their doors for free for Mental Health Week.

The initiative aims to get people moving and give those feeling isolated the chance to experience a sense of community.

"We're extending an invitation to the whole of Te Awamutu to come in and try our club. Just to get more people into the gym and let them know the benefits or what regular exercise can do," said Snap Fitness Te Awamutu club manager David Lisignoli.

All 56 clubs will offer the free training week, encouraging locals to get involved and try their hand at a range of training experiences including functional and group training, classes, free weights and more.

"We want to connect, engage and also to provide a place for Te Awamutu residents to feel the benefits of exercise. You can tell people the benefits but you can't really get them to them themselves unless they come through the door and experience it."

To get involved people can message the gym through social media, call or head to the gym during staffed hours, 9am-7pm, and sign the guest register.

The staff will then chat to them about why they've come in, how they heard about it and their goals at the gym.

"A lot of people will say lose weight and get fit but there's a deeper meaning behind why they're coming to the gym. That's part of our job to try and find out what that reason is and encourage them."

Throughout the months of September and October, Snap Fitness is dedicating their time to raising much needed funds and awareness towards mental health through their partnership with I Am Hope.

Part of this is a promotion of $1 a day for 30 days for new memberships, $5 of each membership will go to I Am Hope.

Every week Snap Fitness Te Awamutu is doing something with their donation box at the front desk.

This week, if members donate $2 they will go into the draw to win a $50 supplement voucher.

"Next week will be, every dollar that's donated I will do a burpee. If there's $50 then I'll do 50 burpees. It's a bit of payback for our members. They know that I put them through lots of hard work and all I'm doing here is sitting, watching them train or giving them a bit of grief about it," said David.

On the weekend of October 17-18, day to be confirmed, the team is walking around Lake Ngāroto and encouraging members to bring along friends and family.

The walk is almost 6km and takes about 50 minutes.

"The gym isn't just to get big muscles or to get physically fit. The mental health benefits are overwhelming and a lot of people don't know that," said David.

"Regular exercise has so many benefits for mental health and wellbeing."

Snap Fitness Te Awamutu is located at 107 George St. To find out more or to donate head to givealittle.co.nz/l/snapfitness-challenge