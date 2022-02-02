Sir James Wattie Cup to be presented again

A 1985 cover of New Zealand Farmer showing Otorohanga's Carey Sanson of Rolling Hills Jersey Stud accepting the James Wattie Cup at the Te Awamutu A&P Show from Jeanette Potts.

The pride of the Te Awamutu A&P Association, the beautiful, big Sir James Wattie Cup, has recently been found after sitting in a lounge cabinet for 11 years.

This cup was given to the Te Awamutu A&P Association in 1968 to be presented to the All Breeds Champion Dairy Cow.

The inaugural winner was Ray Thompson of Ōhaupō with Beavue Regal Lil.

The well known Te Awamutu Jersey Club also won it again in 1970.

The world-famous Ferdon Jersey Stud from Ōtorohanga has won the cup seven times, and Fred Hansen, one of Te Awamutu club's past great showmen won three times.

Many other club members names are also there. The photo is of Mrs Jeanette Potts, wife of Bob who was the A&P Show president, to Mr Carey Sanson of Otorohanga, who also won the cup twice.

Unfortunately, the A&P Show, which was held annually at Albert Park, was discontinued in 1997.

It was decided to present the James Wattie Cup to the highest conformation cow at the A&P All Breeds Herds Competition and this continued until 2011. This continued well until 2011.

The Sir James Wattie Cup, which has recently been rediscovered and will once again be presented for a champion cow. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Jersey Club, the largest Jersey Cattle Club in New Zealand, formed in 1922 and is now it its Centenary Year.

Members have planned a good programme of events, which includes the James Wattie Cup.

One of the centenary committee members remembered the beautiful cup, and hunted around until she found it.

The plan was to present the cup to the Champion Cow - Karaka Aussie Maid Marie - at the club's Centenary Open Show at the Kihikihi Domain this Saturday. Unfortunately, the shift to the red Covid setting has meant a postponement until November.

Other cattle breeds clubs in the area will then decide how the cup will be presented in future.

Other events planned for the Jersey centenary include a minibus outing to Putāruru to visit Over the Moon Cheese Factory, followed by lunch and a Tīrau Museum visit; a competition to choose the winner of the Most Profitable Young Farmer Award; and a bus tour around many club members' farms to view their best cows for the Index On-Farm Competition.

The latter event is planned for three days, as Te Awamutu Club now covers a large area, reaching from south of Ōtorohanga, to Matamata and Morrinsville and north to Whatawhata.

The On-Farm competition is well supported, attracting 157 entries in milk cows in November.

A Centennial Luncheon is also planned for the end of the year, to be held at Rosenvale, Puahue.

Organisers are encouraging members to dress in period costume, a PowerPoint presentation of many of the club photos will be shown and the Centennial Book will be available.