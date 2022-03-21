Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade had to relay water to a fire in a kiwifruit orchard shelterbelt off Greenhill Drive last Thursday morning. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā Networks technicians had to deal with multiple outages north of Te Awamutu last Thursday morning after a shelterbelt came into contact with power lines, causing sparks, and igniting a fire.

The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the fire in foliage at a kiwifruit orchard in Greenhill Drive about 9am by residents and nearby workmen.

They arrived to find power lines down across the orchard and had to wait until Waipā Networks was able to isolate the supply and ensure nothing was live.

Firefighters then attacked the shelterbelt from both sides using a foam mixture.

Firefighters apply foam mixture to extinguish a shelterbelt fire. Photo / Dean Taylor

Workers on building sites nearby said they heard the bang and witnessed flames shooting about 100m across the top of the kiwifruit orchard from the shelterbelt to another power pole.

Smoke then started to come from the orchard as the shelterbelt caught fire.

A Waipā Networks spokesperson said the resulting outage covered a large area from the north end of Te Awamutu to Ōhaupō.

Technicians were able to restore some customers relatively quickly by redirecting the supply, but a significant area remained without power until about 3pm.