Te Awamutu Seriously Social Cycling Group start their Pink Ribbon day with a coffee, before a ride and the fundraising breakfast. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Seriously Social Cycling Group start their Pink Ribbon day with a coffee, before a ride and the fundraising breakfast. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Seriously Social Cycling Group hosted their annual Breast Cancer Society fundraiser on the morning of Wednesday, May 18 by having their usual ride however, people had to wear pink or have a pink bike.

They then had a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at Columbus Café at Mitre 10 Mega Te Awamutu.

"We support Pink Ribbon as a great cause and we have members who have had or have the horrid thing," says Betsy Bryant.

"This is the fifth breakfast we've hosted, which originally started with a few members. This year over $400 was donated, thanks to Columbus giving a large stake of their takings, which is very generous," Betsy added.

The group gathers each Wednesday morning at 9.20am, rain or shine, at Mitre 10. This started six years ago after some riders attended a Ride Leader Course in Cambridge.

Depending on numbers, they divide into about 10 per group for safety and go for different distances, depending on fitness. Usually two or four groups head out.

"As we have very few trails in the area we have to ride on the road, but try to keep off main roads, although sometimes this is not possible," says Betsy.

The group goes cycling whenever possible and organises trips out of town to check out other trails. They also invite people to teach them new skills and safety when out riding.

The group also have a Mid-Winter Christmas Dinner and a Christmas Ride plus Christmas barbecue. All are well supported.

"There are no subs, you buy your own coffee," says Betsy.