The crash occurred near the intersection with Berkers Rd around 3.20pm. Police responded to the crash, involving a truck and two other vehicles. Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Three others received serious injuries in the crash.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area or to expect delays.