One person was seriously injured following a crash on Kihikihi Rd on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Kihikihi Rd on Sunday.

Police were called around 5.20am and initial reports suggested one person was seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.