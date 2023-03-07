Contractors move equipment into place to remove the old footbridge and install the long awaited second new bridge in Te Awamutu War Memorial Park. Photo / Dean Taylor

Summer has finally come to the party and allowed the installation of the long-awaited second footbridge at Te Awamutu’s War Memorial Park.

The bridge near the netball courts arrived on Monday after months of delays with steel and galvanising suppliers.

Supply delays were compounded by wet and soft ground conditions last year.

The call was made to delay the installation until a crane could safely access the site to lift the old bridge out and put the new bridge in.

That work began yesterday and the bridge is likely to open to the public in two to three weeks.

Transportation manager Bryan Hudson said the netball carpark and reserved netball carpark spaces would be out of action for a few days while work continued.

The new bridge is lifted into place. Photo / Sharon Stirling

“Those carparks should be available again by the weekend, but there will be very restricted pedestrian access around the work site until everything is complete,” he said.

“Ideally, we want people to stay well clear so we can get the installation done as quickly and safely as possible.”

The first new footbridge was installed in the park in June last year as part of a plan to improve pedestrian and cycling access across the Mangaohoi Stream.

Decorative panels on both bridges are being designed in collaboration with mana whenua and the Te Awamutu Returned and Services Association (RSA).

Further plans for the Te Awamutu War Memorial Park include renewing the aged playground next year and developing vegetation and management plans.

The new bridge spans the Mangaohoi Stream. Photo / Sharon Stirling

Longer-term projects include reducing the size of the pond and revealing the natural puna (spring), installing a māra hūpara play trail and strengthening connections to the Mangaohoi and Mangapiko Streams through story-telling signs.

The work is part of a major makeover for War Memorial Park approved in June 2021.