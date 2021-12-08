Santa Cruise comes to Te Awamutu and Kihikihi

Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club members are regular supporters of the Te Awamutu Christmas Float Parade. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club has been a long-term supporter of the annual Te Awamutu Christmas Float parade, so with this year's event cancelled they have come to the rescue with a new event.

Utilising the club's Covid Response approved Great Te Awamutu Rolling Rod Run, the club is bringing Te Awamutu and Kihikihi the Te Awamutu Santa Cruise next Tuesday evening.

The Great Te Awamutu Rolling Rod Run is the brainchild of Te Awamutu Courier editor and Rod & Custom Club vice president Dean Taylor.

It was first rolled out in 2020 after being approved by the Government's Covid Response team as a way of bringing a hot rod show to the public in a way that was safe.

The idea is to cover as many streets as possible so families can't walk a block or two to view the run, and maintain social distancing and stay within their bubbles if they choose.

It was run again in a shortened form this year and is now being utilised for the Santa Cruise.

Santa Claus himself has jumped at the chance to cruise the streets of Te Awamutu and Kihikihi and looks forward to seeing all the good children of the district.

The cruise gets underway from the club's Albert Park Drive clubrooms at 7pm, Tuesday, December 14 and is expected to take about an hour. The route is: Ohaupo Rd, Racecourse Rd, Mahoe St, Arawata St, Alexandra St, Pakura St, Rewi St, Alexandra St, Bank St, Puniu Rd, Fairview Rd, Teasdale St, Vaile St, Sloane St, Carlton St, Raikes Ave, Swarbrick Drive, Highfield Country Estate Retirement Village, Swarbrick Drive, Raikes Ave, Hazlemere Cres loop, Mandeno St, Kihikihi Rd to Kihikihi, Lyon St, Whitmore St, Oliver St, Herbert St, Whitaker St, Rolleston St, Flat Rd, Golf Rd, Cambridge Rd, Arawata St.