Waitomo Group Waikato team huddle after the 2021 Farah Palmer Cup preliminary final rugby against Wellington Pride. Photo / Photosport

Four Kihikihi women have been selected in the Waitomo Group: Waikato Farah Palmer Cup squad for 2022.

Emma-Lee Heta, Carla Hohepa, Merania Paraone and Rina Paraone have been named to help Waikato defend their Premiership title.

For the 2022 season the squad will be co-captained by the experienced and Black Ferns players, Renee Holmes and Kennedy Simon. Both players have a combined total of 46 games for Waikato and their experience will be pivotal in their leadership role.

The squad features nine international players, that include eight 2021 Black Ferns squad members. They are Ariana Bayler, Carla Hohepa, Renee Holmes, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Tanya Kalounivale, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Chelsea Semple and Kennedy Simon.

On top of the Black Ferns the squad also has a member from the Fijiana women's national side Jade Coates.

Twenty-six players from the 2021 squad return to play in 2022 and are chasing back-to-back titles with several members in line to achieve milestones this season.

One of these players is Semple, who is two games away from becoming Waikato's second women's player to achieve 50 games for the province, joining Victoria Makea who was the first to achieve this milestone in the final last season.

Other players in line for milestones this season include Toka Natua (33 games), Grace Houpapa-Barrett (32) and Kennedy Simon (29) who have a chance to reach 35 games for the province and will be rewarded with a personalised gameday jersey.

Players who have a chance to play in their blazer game (18th) include Renee Holmes (17), Cheyelle Robins-Reti (17), Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (15), Mia Anderson (13) and Carla Hohepa (12).

Finally, players who are potentially going to receive a Mooloo bell for their 10th game for the province are Hannah Brough (8), Jade Coates (8), Kelsey Teneti (8), Sina Hetet (7), Claudia Hobbs (6), Daeja-Bernice Kaponga (4) and Montessa Tairakena (4).

Eleven rookies have been named in the squad. They are Hamilton Marist's Kelsi Walters, Hamilton Old Boys players Vici-Rose Green, Violet Hapi-Wise, Ngawai Hawera and Leata Puni Lio, Melville's Veisinia Fakalelu, Chyann Kaitapu and Lela Ieremia, Ōtorohanga's Roelien du Plessis, Southern United's Chantae Wilson-Jenkins and University player Finau Mafi.

New-cap Princess Elliot has previously represented the Auckland Storm and the nib Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki.

"The management and I are very thrilled with the squad we have assembled," said new Waikato head coach Wayne Maxwell.

"This year's team is a squad which includes a mix of experience, coming from seasoned Black Ferns and players who are in their 10th year with us.

"Along with our experience we are delighted to introduce several talented young athletes, who are eager to present their talents at FPC level.

"We are under no illusion, of the challenge ahead and expectations following the magnificent performance of last year's team.

"We are excited to kick the season off this weekend at our home ground with our whanau and friends there to support us."

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC kick their season off this weekend when they host the Manawatū Cyclones at FMG Stadium Waikato this Saturday, July 16. This match is free for public to attend.

2022 Waitomo Group: Waikato Farah Palmer Cup Squad - () = caps for Waikato and * = uncapped:

Mia Anderson (13) University

Reese Anderson (2) Hamilton Old Boys

Rianna Aspinall (1) Melville

Ariana Bayler (39) Hamilton Old Boys

Hannah Brough (8) Ōtorohanga

Jade Coates (8) Hamilton Old Boys

Roelien du Plessis (*) Ōtorohanga

Princess Elliot (*) Hamilton Old Boys

Veisinia Fakalelu (*) Melville

Tafiau Fetalaiga (2) Hamilton Old Boys

Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland (28) Melville

Vici-Rose Green (*) Hamilton Old Boys

Violet Hapi-Wise (*) Hamilton Old Boys

Ngawai Hawera (*) Hamilton Old Boys

Emma-Lee Heta (36) Kihikihi

Sina Hetet (7) Ōtorohanga

Claudia Hobbs (6) University

Carla Hohepa (12) Kihikihi

Renee Holmes (17) Hamilton Old Boys (co-captain)

Grace Houpapa-Barrett (32) Ōtorohanga

Lela Ieremia (*) Melville

Chyann Kaitapu (*) Melville

Tanya Kalounivale (25) Hamilton Old Boys

Daeja-Bernice Kaponga (4) Putāruru

Leomie Kloppers (23) Hamilton Old Boys

Finau Mafi (*) University

Victoria Makea nee Edmonds (50) University

Toka Natua (33) University

Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai (10) Hamilton Old Boys

Merania Paraone (12) Kihikihi

Rina Paraone (26) Kihikihi

Leata Puni Lio (*) Hamilton Old Boys

Cheyelle Robins-Reti (17)

Calista Ruruku (19) University

Chelsea Semple nee Alley (48) University

Kennedy Simon (29) Hamilton Old Boys (co-captain)

Kennedy Tahau (10) Hamilton Old Boys

Montessa Tairakena (4) Hamilton Old Boys

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (15) Hamilton Old Boys

Kelsey Teneti (8) Hamilton Old Boys

Esther Tilo-Faiaogo (22) Hamilton Old Boys

Kelsi Walters (*) Hamilton Marist

Chantae Wilson-Jenkins (*) Southern United

Ins:

Roelien du Plessis, Princess Elliot, Veisinia Fakalelu, Vici-Rose Green, Violet Hapi-Wise, Ngawai Hawera, Lela Ieremia, Chyann Kaitapu, Finau Mafi, Leata Puni Lio, Kelsi Walters, Chantae Wilson-Jenkins

Outs:

Huia Harding, Ryleigh Hayes, Chyna Hohepa, Stephanie Lualua, Kiriana Nolan, Nikita Porima, Gabby Wainohu, Tenika Willison.