The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will kick off their 2023 season on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will kick off their 2023 season on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will look to go back to back in Sky Super Rugby Aupiki as they kick off their 2023 season on Saturday against the Hurricanes Poua at Levin Domain.

Winners of the inaugural competition last year, the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa have a new-look coaching crew after the departure of head coach Allan Bunting to the Black Ferns.

His 2022 assistant, Crystal Kaua, has taken the reins with husband Brent, Greg Smith and Darryl Suasua joining as her sidekicks.

Previously, Kaua was the head coach of the Bay of Plenty Volcanix in the Farah Palmer Cup.

“Prior to that I was coaching professionally in Japan for four years,” says Brent.

“I just think I’m passionate about the game. I’ve been coaching in the women’s space for 11 or 12 years now. I complement the other coaches; we’ve got a good balance around our strengths and also how we balance the team out — culture is a big deal as well. It’s just finding that balance between culture and performance, getting that sweet spot.”

He says to go back to back they need to focus on getting the basics right and knowing the game plan.

“[The players have] done a lot of work in the off season so I think it’s just getting the game plan right, knowing your role and the rest takes care of itself. You’re just controlling the controllables.”

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa assistant coach Brent Kaua. Photo / Supplied

Brent is excited for his side to get out there on the big stage, especially after the platform set by the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year.

“People said that the women couldn’t do this and that it would never take off. The women have shown that we play a great brand of rugby and I think that’s the refreshing piece with this space.

“There’s a real blank canvas in terms of how they play. In the men’s space, the high school structures are there and they play beautiful rugby at that level — but the women don’t have that yet.

“So coming into our environment, especially FPC, it’s a blank canvas and you see them in their raw talent. I think it’s about shaping them and letting them play. We talk about playing with freedom, but it’s just putting good structures in place to allow them to see the game to play.”

The round-one clash between the Hurricanes Poua and the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will kick off at 2.05pm, while Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium plays host to Matatū and the Blues Women at 4.45pm.

For tickets to the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa Manawa v Hurricanes Poua match, head to tinyurl.com/pouamanawatickets.

About Sky Super Rugby Aupiki:

The Blues, Waitomo Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and Matatū (a combined South Island team governed by the Crusaders and Highlanders) will play across five weekends in 2023.

The name Super Rugby Aupiki reflects on the competition being a crucial stepping stone between Farah Palmer Cup and the Black Ferns, with Aupiki translating to mean “the ascent to the uppermost realm”.