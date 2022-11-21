Carla Hohepa (left) of the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa. Photo / Photosport

Kihikihi Rugby Club’s Carla Hohepa, Chyna Hohepa and Merania Paraone have been named in the 2023 Waitomo Chiefs Manawa squad to defend their Sky Super Rugby Aupiki title.

The squad includes several Black Ferns, who will provide experience and support to the newcomers when they make their debut in the New Year.

“We have a great balance of youth and experience, with nine players who have just won a World Cup as well as eight others who are current or past Black Ferns, which will make selection very competitive,” said Waitomo Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua.

“The good human piece is vital in our selection. We want it to be competitive, but with love - the drive to be better, make each other better and make the team better.

“Our endgame is maximising the uniqueness of every player, creating an environment where people feel they belong and can play with freedom.”

Four players with Super Rugby experience will transfer to the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in 2023, providing further support to the six rookies also named in the squad.

The Wellington Pride duo of Dhys Faleafaga and Amanda Rasch will make the shift to Chiefs Country from Hurricanes Poua.

Rasch is a talented first-five who was named in the 2016 Black Ferns training squad and was part of the 2019 Black Ferns Development.

Both players had a limited 2022 season so will be keen to make an impact.

Transferring from Matatū, Chelsea Bremner is a talented lock who put in exceptional performances for the Black Ferns throughout their Rugby World Cup campaign.

A further build to the squad’s locking talent comes with the addition of former Black Fern Charmaine Smith, who played for the Blues in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon will lead the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season.

The 26-year-old loose forward made her Black Ferns debut in 2019 after touring Japan with the Ferns Sevens Development team earlier that year. Her Rugby World Cup performances have solidified her as a key player for the New Zealand side.

The Chiefs Rugby Club are excited that all six rookies have been selected from within Chiefs country, a testament to the region’s growing support and development of women’s rugby.

Kennedy Simon will captain the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Bay of Plenty centre Azalleyah Maaka is an exciting rookie who brings a lot of speed to the team with her previous Sevens experience.

She was a part of the gold medal-winning 2018 Youth Olympic Games New Zealand Sevens team and has since solidified herself in the 15s game with outstanding performances during the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) competition.

Maaka’s Bay of Plenty Volcanix teammate Te Urupounamu McGarvey will also debut for the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in 2023.

McGarvey will add depth to the front line, becoming the third hooker in the mix alongside the experienced Luka Connor and Grace Houpapa-Barrett.

Versatile athlete Mererangi Paul played at first-five for Counties Manukau in the FPC.

She has also represented Bay of Plenty and made her debut for the Northern Mystics in 2017 for the ANZ Netball Premiership.

Paul was part of the wider Waitomo Chiefs Manawa squad this year but is set to make her first appearance for the side during 2023.

Also debuting next year is 23-year-old halfback Violet Hapi-Wise, who made her FPC debut for Waikato this year against Wellington, previously representing the region in Sevens too.

The final rookies receiving their first full-time contracts in 2023 will be Tynealle Fitzgerald and Paraone, who made their debuts last season after being called up from the training squad.

“We can’t wait to welcome our wāhine toa back in the Chiefs Rugby Club environment,” said the women’s programme director, Kate Rawnsley.

“The team we have announced, along with the hard mahi being put into the programme behind the scenes, is going to help with continuing the momentum we’ve seen with the success of the Rugby World Cup.”

2023 Waitomo Chiefs Manawa squad:

Amanda Rasch (Wellington, 0)*

Angel Mulu (Wellington, 5)

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Counties Manukau, 5)

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (Waikato, 5)

Azalleyah Maaka (Bay of Plenty, 0)*

Carla Hohepa (Waikato, 4)

Charmaine Smith (Northland, 0)*

Chelsea Bremner (Canterbury, 0)*

Chelsea Semple (Waikato, 3)

Chyna Hohepa (Waikato, 3)

Dhys Faleafaga (Wellington, 0)*

Georgia Daals (Wellington, 4)

Grace Houpapa-Barret (Waikato, 4)

Hazel Tubic (Counties Manukau, 5)

Kelsie Wills (Bay of Plenty, 1)

Kennedy Simon (Waikato, 5)

Langi Veainu (Counties Manukau, 5)

Luka Connor (Bay of Plenty, 5)

Merania Paraone (Waikato, 1)

Mererangi Paul (Counties Manukau, 0)*

Pia Tapsell (Bay of Plenty, 5)

Renee Wickliffe (Counties Manukau, 4)

Santo Taumata (Bay of Plenty, 3)

Tanya Kalounivale (Waikato, 5)

Te Urupounamu McGarvey (Bay of Plenty, 0)*

Tynealle Fitzgerald (Bay of Plenty, 2)

Victoria Edmonds (Waikato, 4)

Violet Hapi-Wise (Waikato, 0)*

Key:

Brackets denote players’ provincial union and Waitomo Chiefs Manawa caps.

* denotes a player that is yet to debut for the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa

Bolded players denote a rookie, those who have signed their first full-time Sky Super Rugby Aupiki contract.