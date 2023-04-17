Te Awamutu Sports Premier's Gelestino Kiutau takes on the Hamilton Old Boys defence in his 50th match. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports fell to their first loss of the season, suffering a 17-5 defeat to fellow top-of-the-table side Hamilton Old Boys in a brutal match at Fred Jones Park, and slipping to fourth spot on the ladder but still well in touch with the competition leaders.

A try to winger Cody Nordstrom was all Te Awamutu could muster in points on a blustery day, where the intensity went up a level on the season so far, and ferocious defence led the way.

Old Boys signalled their intentions early, attacking the breakdown with physicality and finding reward in the fifth minute with a rolling maul from an attacking lineout, taking an early five-point lead.

They followed that with an instant replay five minutes later, attacking lineout and rolling maul, this time the try converted for an early 12-point lead in as many minutes.

Stung into action, Sports secured the ensuing kickoff, pivot Latrell Smiler Ah-Kiong caught the Hamilton midfield defence rushing in and hit Shauncy Waho, who had ghosted to the outside of his man. Weaving through defenders, he drew his last man and threw a perfect wide ball to Nordstrom, who crashed over in the right corner to hit straight back, trailing 12-5 after 15 minutes.

After the early flurry of points, the match settled into a real grind, with the breakdown resembling a destruction derby as both sides ratcheted up the physicality in an effort to gain ascendancy.

It was Hamilton though who would strike a telling blow just before the break, crossing close to the ruck to stretch the lead going into the half, Sports trailing 17-5.

With Old Boys having the edge in the set piece and the breakdown a push, it was discipline that hurt the hosts, with foul play reducing them to 14 men several times and offering chances to Te Awamutu to work into attacking positions with only desperate goal-line defence holding Sports at bay.

The second half continued in much the same vein, both sides creating opportunities only to be held out by some incredible scrambling and goal-line defence, with the closest opportunity being a smartly-worked lineout move resulting in replacement hooker Manase Mohuanga crossing over in the corner, only to be ruled the lineout throw hadn’t gone five metres and the try disallowed.

In a feat belying both sides’ attacking enterprise, the second half would remain scoreless and Old Boys would hang on to remain unbeaten, winning a match that lived up to its top-of-the-table hype.

For Sports, while it was a disappointing loss, it was one that showed they have the skill and presence to match it with the top sides, with loose forward Jake Russ leading the way with a mammoth workload at the hotly-contested breakdown, backed up up by midfielder Hone Karaka who, along with his midfield partner Waho, looked after the dynamic Old Boys midfield pair and carried strongly.

Replacement prop Manahi Goulton was injected late in the first half and relished the physical nature of the contest, his strong ball-carrying giving Te Awamutu some needed go-forward while lock Gelestino Kiutau powered through an impressive 80 minutes of work in his 50th game for the club.

Next week has Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports returning home to take on second-placed Hamilton Marist in what should be another high-class encounter, joined by The Honda Shop Under 21s, who are also taking on Hautapu at home.

MVP Points: 3: Jake Russ, 2: Hone Karaka, 1: Manahi Goulton

Te Awamutu Sports Premier Development's Clark Towers in action. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

ECOLAB TE AWAMUTU SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports Development continued their high flying start to the season, topping fellow unbeaten side Hamilton Old Boys 26-10 in another strong all round performance and sit on top of the competition ladder.

A second double of the season to young fullback Leo Scott lead the way, while Hoani Ham and Taranaki Hokianga picked up the two others to ensure Sports took maximum points, while pivot Dillon Martin hit three conversions in an all-round classy performance.

The first half was a grind in the same vein as the premiers game, with Sports taking the lead through Ham’s score and Martin’s conversion, before Old Boys scored right on the break, Sports holding a narrow 7-5 lead at the half.

The second half however saw the backline ignite, with Martin pulling the strings setting off winger Clark Towers down the left side-line, finding Scott in support for his first after a long period of time on defence to stretch the lead.

Scott would find his second in the last quarter, on the end of quick hands through the backs, leaping out to a 19-5 lead and pulling away from the hosts.

Slamming the door shut on Old Boys though was Hokianga, who took the ball from 35 metres out, beat his first defender and stormed downfield leaving Old Boys in his wake, crashing over beside the posts to seal the game on the stroke of full time.

Prop Daniel McGillivray took away man of the match honours for a strong all round game, backed up by his young front row partner Ham who was also impressive around the field, while winger Clark Towers was a constant threat out wide.

MVP POINTS: 3: Daniel McGillivray, 2: Clark Towers, 1: Hoani Ham

THE HONDA SHOP UNDER-21

The Honda Shop Te Awamutu Sports Under-21 side undid a strong first half performance by fading in the second, trailing 0-19 at the break only to fall 7-60 in the end.

Winger Caleb Wright picked up Te Awamutu score for the game, converted by fellow winger George Poolman.

The first half was a highly entertaining back and forward encounter which didn’t do Te Awamutu justice, with Old Boys leading 5-0 heading deep into the half and Te Awamutu threatening on more than one occasion.

Old Boys would pick up two tries late in the half to inflate the lead, but Te Awamutu would have felt right in the game.

However the second half was all Old Boys, running away with the game as the injuries mounted for Sports, falling to a heavy defeat.

MVP Points: 3: Khan Martin, 2: Caleb Wright, 1: Connor Gower