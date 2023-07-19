Cody Nordstrom playing for Waikato in the 2022 Chiefs Country Centurion Cup at Albert Park. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Te Awamutu Sports’ Taha Kemara and Cody Nordstrom have been selected in Waikato Rugby’s initial 33-man squad for the 2023 Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship season.

Outside back Nordstrom is set to make his provincial debut this season after being a part of the Waikato pre-season squad that competed in the 2022 Chiefs Country Centurion Cup.

Kemara has five caps to his name already, after making his first appearance last year.

His performances included 33 points, which led him to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Crusaders earlier this year.

Both players have New Zealand age-grade rugby experience, with Kemara recently returning from the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa.

Along with Nordstrom, there are three other potential debutants, with former All Black Josh Ioane making the cut, as well as Hamilton Marist’s Gabe Robinson and Mason Tupaea.

New Zealand Under-20 vice-captain Taha Kemara in action against Wales Under-20 in South Africa last month. Photo / Photosport

Ayden Johnstone and Mitch Jacobson again return as the co-captains and will provide vast experience in the squad, with the two players combining for a total of 112 provincial caps.

This season, eight players have a chance to reach playing milestones. Two players, Ayden Johnstone and Ollie Norris, currently sit on 40 Waikato caps and have a chance of reaching a 50-game milestone later this season.

There are six players who are in line to receive their 18th-game blazer this season. These players are Rhys Marshall (14), Tepaea Cook-Savage (13), Daniel Sinkinson (12), Simon Parker (11), Pita Anae-Ah Sue (9) and Patrick McCurran (9).

“We are incredibly proud to announce the squad we have selected for the upcoming season. These athletes have shown immense talent, dedication and a deep understanding of the game. They have earned their place through hard work, discipline and an unwavering commitment to our team’s values,” said Waikato head coach Ross Filipo.

“This squad embodies the spirit of our region. Each player brings a unique set of skills and strengths to their position. We have full confidence in the abilities of these players and believe that they will uphold the proud traditions of Waikato Rugby.”

Waikato kick off their 2023 Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign with three away games, beginning with the Southland Stags on August 6.

For the full squad list, head to Waikato Rugby on Facebook or mooloo.co.nz/newsarticle/130715.