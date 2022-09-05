Te Awamutu Sports outside back Cody Nordstrom will head to South Africa with the New Zealand Under-19 squad. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Te Awamutu Sports outside back Cody Nordstrom will head to South Africa with the New Zealand Under-19 squad. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

The New Zealand Under-19 squad, including Te Awamutu Sports outside back Cody Nordstrom, has been selected by head coach Mark Hammett to embark on a tour of South Africa later this month.

This is the first New Zealand Under-19 Squad selected since the side that won the 2007 Under-19 World Championships.

From 2008, the New Zealand Under-19 and New Zealand Under-21 sides were disbanded to form the New Zealand Under-20s to compete at the annual World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

"Cody Nordstrom is a TA crowd favourite - he's someone who puts bums on seats! But behind this, I know the Cody who turned up to us as a 17-year-old; the young man who continues to put the hard work in behind the scenes! In my opinion, he deserves all the accolades he gets, and has earned every black jersey he has," says Te Awamutu Sports' head coach, Travis Church.

"Cody arrived as a shy young boy, and in two seasons has turned into a fine young man. If he continues to be the hardest worker in the room, I believe he has a huge future in the professional game. I am super proud of him and the relationship we have with each other.

"This NZ 19s campaign is really special to me, as I was involved in a South African tour back in 2004 and have nothing but fond memories of the place. He will build bonds and relationships from this tour for a lifetime.

"As a club, we are behind you 100 per cent Cody, and know how proud your mum Paula, along with your brother and sister, are of you! You are an inspiration to all young rugby girls and boys in the Waipā and Te Awamutu community!"

Congratulations to all the young men selected in this years NZ U19’s. Three from this years Waikato U19’s including our own Cody Nordstrom 🦁 Well done Codes 🙌 Posted by Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club on Sunday, September 4, 2022

A total of 30 players will travel to South Africa to play four challenging fixtures against age group representative teams from the Stormers, Sharks, Lions and Leopards.

New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) high performance player development manager, Matt Sexton, said the tour will be a great opportunity for the growth and development of the Under-19 age group.

"Over the past two years, Covid-19 has impacted the opportunities available for this cohort. To have the tour come together, is fantastic. We believe exposing this group to quality South African age group sides who will play a different style of game provides a unique development opportunity for this next generation of players," says Sexton.



"This experience, alongside international travel and quality coaching, will also accelerate these players' preparation for the proposed Under-20 Rugby World Cup in July next year.

"It was a difficult task selecting just 30 players for this group; we are fortunate to be able to select from a talented cohort of players. We are excited to see what Mark and his management group will achieve with this group of individuals while in South Africa."

The team will assemble at Lincoln University on Sunday, September 11, for a camp, prior to departing for South Africa on Tuesday, September 13.

2022 New Zealand Under 19 squad:

Ajay Faleafaga (Otago), Ale Aho (Auckland), Andrew Smith (Waikato), Bradley Crichton (Wellington), Byron Smith (Auckland), Cody Nordstrom (Waikato), Cooper Flanders (Hawke's Bay), Dylan Irvine (Tasman), Epeli Waqaicece (Manawatū), Essendon Tuitupou (Auckland), Finn Hurley (Otago), Gabe Robinson (Waikato), Hunter Morrison (Manawatū), Isaac Hutchinson (Canterbury), Jack Taylor (Southland), Jordi Viljoen (Manawatū), Keran van Staden (Counties Manukau), Leo Gordon (Auckland), Mefi Poseti Tupou (Hawke's Bay), Nic Shearer (Canterbury), Riley Williams (Auckland), Rory Woods (Northland), Sam Hainsworth-Fa'aofo (Auckland), Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa (Otago), Siale Lauaki (Wellington), Tahlor Cahill (Canterbury), Taine Kolose (Bay of Plenty), Toby Taylor (Bay of Plenty), Torian Barnes (Canterbury), Will Stodart (Otago).

Schedule:

v Stormers, Monday, September 19 , TBC, Stellenbosch.

v Sharks, Saturday, September 24, Kings Park, Durban.

v Leopards, Thursday, September 29, TBC, Potchefstroom.

v Lions, Tuesday, October 4, Ellis Park, Johannesburg.