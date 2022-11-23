Te Awamutu Sports' Austin Anderson has been named in the Junior Wallabies wider squad. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Te Awamutu Sports' Austin Anderson has been named in the Junior Wallabies wider squad. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

The Junior Wallabies have confirmed a 48-player wider train-on squad, including Te Awamutu Sports’ Austin Anderson, as they start preparations for the return of the World Rugby Under 20 Championship next year.

“It’s obviously an honour - only a select few get named in the wider squad, so I’m just grateful for that opportunity,” says Anderson.

“With saying that though, it is the first step, so I’ll definitely be working hard to push for that final team.”

The squad naming follows the Under 19 Rugby Championships, where Anderson represented the ACT Brumbies out of Canberra’s Wests Rugby Club.

His Wests teammate Massimo De Lutis has also been named.

“Austin’s work ethic and ability to be better each session is why this doesn’t surprise me at all. Two games in the Brumbies 19s has impressed the selectors enough to earn him a spot in the squad,” says Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church.

“He’s a big loss to New Zealand rugby, however, very happy and proud of our young TA Sports inside centre.

“We look forward to following his journey and hopefully see him back here wearing the red, yellow and black after the Brumbies season.”

The Under 19 championship-winning New South Wales Waratahs side has 12 representatives named while runners-up the Queensland Reds, have 14 players included.

The squad will convene in February, with further camps throughout the year ahead of the returning World Under 20 Championship.

It will be the first time since 2019 the tournament will be held, where Australia made the final and narrowly lost to France 24-23.