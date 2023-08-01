Te Awamutu College First XV captain Ryan Baillie makes a break against St Paul's Collegiate White. Photo / Jolene Emery

Te Awamutu College First XV claimed a 31-24 home victory over St Paul’s Collegiate White on Saturday.

Te Awamutu College FIrst XV rugby congratulated their side on Facebook.

“Our game is definitely changing, and there is so much noticeable progression in player skills. The lads are finding the groove in their positions, and with each other.”

Captain Ryan Baillie scored a try in the first five minutes, followed by a try and conversion by Corbin Fleming.

Right winger Simon Carter crossed the tryline right before the half-time whistle, while St Paul’s also managed a converted try in the first half.

The score was 17-7 at the break.

After a quick break and regather, Te Awamutu’s Douglas Fonoti started off the points accumulation in the second half, overcoming the defence to dot down between the posts. This provided Fleming with an easy conversion.

St Paul’s then retaliated five minutes later with another converted try.

Fleming and Teina Beets then came through with another try each before the visitors completed the game with a third converted try.

Te Awamutu emerged victorious, 34-21.

Co-captain Billy Ouston gained his 20-game cap - presented and placed upon his head by his very proud father. A very cool achievement, and special momento of the dedication to Te Awamutu College First XV.

This week the First XV take on the St Paul’s Gold team on their home ground.

MVP Points: 3 - Ryan Baillie, 2 - Billy Ouston, 1 - Simon Carter.