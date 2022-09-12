The 2022 Te Awamutu Sub-Union side will take on the New Zealand Army on September 17. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu Sports are set to host an afternoon of great social and nostalgic rugby on September 17, including a New Zealand Army Invitational side.

The Te Awamutu Sub-Union team will take on the New Zealand Army at Albert Park in their final game of 2022.

The sub-union is made up of the local clubs Kihikihi, Ōhaupō, Ōtorohanga, Pirongia, Te Awamutu Marist and Te Awamutu Sports.

During the last 25 years, the Te Awamutu team has been the most prominent team in the Peace Cup region which encompasses the Central North Island.

The match is a celebration of 100 years since the formation of the Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union and was due to be played in 2021 until Covid struck. Kick-off is 2pm.

The curtain-raiser game will be the Te Awamutu College 1st XV against Past 1st XV players, organised by community sport director Ollie Ward.

Te Awamutu College 1st XV will play a Past 1st XV. Photo / Julie Gibson

Ollie says that originally 70 ex-players put their hands up to play with 43 confirming.

This will be whittled down to a smaller squad with hopes that this match will be an annual occurrence.

Local referee Aaron Leppard will officiate this match which will kick off at 12.30pm.

All Te Awamutu teams would like to invite any past coaches or players to watch/be a part of the day as well.

The Te Awamutu College 1st XV will put a haka challenge to the New Zealand Army on behalf of the Te Awamutu Sub-Union team before kick-off.

Pre-match the Army players will have breakfast at the Te Awamutu RSA, starting at 11am. Anyone interested is welcome to join them for a "meet and greet".

Post-match there will be an auction of the seven centenary game reserves jerseys.

The funds raised from each jersey will be donated to a charity or voluntary organisation including Te Awamutu Rugby Referees Association, Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Sub-Union, St John, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the New Zealand Rugby Foundation.

The proceeds from jersey No 21 will be donated to the Te Awamutu RSA, a big supporter of the Te Awamutu Peace Cup team, to go to the Poppy Trust while one of the jerseys will be gifted to the New Zealand Army.

The auction will take place as soon as players are inside the Te Awamutu Sports clubrooms, starting between 4.30pm-5pm.

Local entity Noldy Rust will MC the after-match function.

The New Zealand Army will have heavy army vehicles on display at both the RSA breakfast and Albert Park.

For any inquiries, phone Te Awamutu Sub-Union president Andrew Young on 027 2220 1201.

If anyone has any Te Awamutu Sub-Union/Peace Cup photos, please bring them in to the Te Awamutu Courier office on Sloane St to scan and add to the Te Awamutu Sub-Union records as all old photos have been lost.

Alternatively email your photos to teawamutu.sport@nzme.co.nz.