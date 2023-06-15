A combined photo of the Te Awamutu College First XV rugby teams of 1982-1984 at their reunion. Photo / Jesse Wood

A combined photo of the Te Awamutu College First XV rugby teams of 1982-1984 at their reunion. Photo / Jesse Wood

Last weekend was full of celebration as the Te Awamutu College First XV rugby teams of 1982-1984 gathered for a reunion.

As they congregated on Friday night at Te Awamutu Sports, there were plenty of stories and tales to tell from the last 40 years as well as reminiscing on the times that were at college.

All former players were presented with a reunion rugby jersey and re-enacted their original team photos.

After several years of planning, organiser and former First XV coach Dennis Ingram said that it was a fabulous weekend.

Dennis played a major role in developing the Te Awamutu College First XV into a champion team, both on and off the park.

From 1982 to 1984, the side had a win rate of over 90 per cent. They placed second in the 1982 Waikato Secondary Schools Competition, and were winners in 1983 and 1984, as well as one of the top four in New Zealand in 1984 and 1984 Tricolor Trophy holders.

“They had tremendous team spirit, and had enormous pride in playing for the college and the community,” says Dennis.

The smiles on Dennis’ and former team manager Ron Smith’s faces said it all: it meant a lot to them that everyone had turned up to the event.

On Saturday morning, the reunion attendees were welcomed onto Te Awamutu College’s O-Tāwhao Marae with a powhiri, before former college First XV rep and ex-All Black Steve Gordon presented the current players with their match jerseys and words of inspiration.

He also presented many of the boys with their five-game ties.

The current Te Awamutu First XV side (division 2) faced Matamata College First XV (division 1) in a friendly match as they both had a bye week.

The well-drilled Matamata took the win 33-18, although Te Awamutu put up a fight and scored the first match points with a penalty kick.

Te Awamutu’s points were scored through Corbin Fleming with a try, a conversion and two penalties, while Jack Kelly also grabbed a try.

“We then hosted the after-match [function] and had the gentlemen from the 1st XV reunion join us, it was lovely to share this with them. A full clubroom, all enjoying a meal together is always something special,” it states on the Te Awamutu College 1st XV Rugby Facebook page.

Gordon had the opportunity to select the MVP points on the 3-2-1 system, presenting the player of the day, captain Ryan Baillie, with a green blazer.

MVP POINTS: 3: Ryan Baillie, 2: Brody Emery, 1: Jack Kelly.

Saturday night at Te Awamutu Sports was a well-attended function with Waikato rugby centurion Duane Monkley as the guest speaker.

A special capping ceremony was also held, giving the qualifying past players their 20-game First XV caps.

Dennis says that the players expressed their great respect for him and the other management – Ron and the late Te Roi Tataurangi (1942-1990).

“I can assure you that the respect was mutual, and Saturday night had such a very special atmosphere and feeling.”

It was evident on the Saturday night that there was genuine comradeship, brotherhood, friendship, community, camaraderie, society, company, fellowship, companionship, the feeling of being one big family, genuine aroha for each other and whanaungatanga.

Sponsors that helped this event come to fruition were Appreciation Plus Ltd, BiForm, Howick Constructors, Ron Smith, Smithetal, Steve Gordon, Terranova and Wayne Wrathall Concrete.