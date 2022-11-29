South Africa's Johan Le Roux takes on Waikato's Duane Monkley at Rugby Park in 1994. Photo / Photosport

The last time South Africa toured New Zealand, from June-August 1994, they played 14 matches; 11 against provincial rugby teams and three against the All Blacks.

South Africa won 10 of the 11 provincial matches, losing only to Otago, before losing the first two tests against New Zealand and drawing the third.

This was also their first tour to New Zealand after the controversial 1981 Springbok tour.

As the 1981 match against Waikato at Rugby Park in Hamilton was called off due to anti-tour protesters, 1994 saw the first match between Waikato and South Africa in 29 years.

In 1921, they beat Waikato 6-0 at Claudelands and they were victorious at Rugby Park over a combined Waikato, King Country and Thames Valley side, 6-3, in 1937 before falling 14-10 to Waikato in 1956.

Nine years later, South Africa were back to their winning ways beating the Mooloo men 26-13.

Almost three decades later, they posted their largest score over the red, yellow and black side, 38-17.

South Africa's Tiaan Strauss during the 1994 tour to New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Later awarded 1994 Referee of the Year, Colin Hawke was the referee of this clash.

Several players from the Te Awamutu area took the field for Waikato in this match.

Both Warren Gatland and Steve Gordon attended Te Awamutu College, Richard Jerram and Ian Foster represented Te Awamutu Sports and Andrew Strawbridge played for Ōhaupō the following season.

The 1995 Air New Zealand Rugby Almanack stated that 1994 was disappointing for Waikato across the board as they also lost the Ranfurly Shield, failed to qualify for the championship round and lost all of their Super 10 matches.

“There was also a loss to second division side Northland when several of Waikato’s leading players were being rested. When one considers the individual talents of the team it is hard to understand why the results were not better than they were.

“Waikato had its regular backs of 1993 available again but lost Richard Loe (under suspension for most of the last season) to Canterbury, and Brent Anderson and Graham Purvis, who had retired. The loss of these three very experienced tight forwards was a severe blow but the arrival of Mark Cooksley from Counties softened it to some extent.

“Andrew Strawbridge, who missed most of the 1993 season through injury, was back to his best form, displaying his considerable talents both at fullback and on the wing.

“Young Todd Miller fulfilled the promise he showed at the end of last season with some fine games at fullback, and more should be heard of this player.

Waikato lock Steve Gordon in action during the 1994 NPC rugby season. Photo / Photosport

“Doug Wilson ran with great determination on the wing, touching down for seven tries, but Wayne Warlow was quieter than usual on the other wing.

“Matthew Cooper again topped the points table, while his strength in midfield on both attack and defence was a feature of the backline.

“Rhys Ellison gave another year of reliable service and he would not be out of place at any level.

“Ian Foster, perhaps the most underrated first five-eighth in New Zealand, was a very accomplished footballer whose kicking, passing and backing up were of a very high order. He was capably served by Simon Crabb, who is among New Zealand’s top halfbacks.

“John Mitchell led the team well and with Duane Monkley and Richard Jerram formed one of the best loose forward combinations in the first division. The tackling, backing up and hunting of the ball by these three were top-class.

“Cooksley used his height to advantage in the lineouts and worked hard around the field. Steve Gordon also did useful work in the lineouts and was prominent in general play and the same could be said for Tiwini Hemi.

“Craig Stevenson, Paul Martin and Murray Driver were hard-working props who did their best to make up for the loss of Purvis and Loe, while former All Black Warren Gatland’s experience and expertise made him one of the team’s most valuable members.”

Waikato v South Africa - 1994:

Date: July 16

Venue: Rugby Park, Hamilton

Referee: Colin Hawke

Waikato 17 (Tries: Warlow, Cooksley. Conversions: Cooper (2). Penalties: Cooper)

South Africa 38 (Tries: Small (2), Mulder, Venter, Allan. Conversions: Joubert (5). Penalties: Joubert)

WAIKATO:

1. Craig Stevenson

2. Warren Gatland

3. Paul Martin

4. Steve Gordon

5. Mark Cooksley

6. Richard Jerram

7. Duane Monkley

8. John Mitchell (C)

9. Simon Crabb

10. Ian Foster

11. Johnny Walters

12. Rhys Ellison

13. Matthew Cooper

14. Wayne Warlow

15. Andrew Strawbridge

Substitutes:

Murray Driver, Tom Coventry, Ian Calder.

SOUTH AFRICA:

1. Guy Kebble

2. John Allan

3. Johan le Roux

4. Mark Andrews

5. Krynauw Otto

6. Fritz Van Heerden

7. Rudolf Straeuli

8. Tiaan Strauss (C)

9. Johan Roux

10. Hennie le Roux

11. Chester Williams

12. Japie Mulder

13. Brendan Venter

14. James Small

15. Andre Joubert

Substitutes:

James Dalton, Ollie le Roux, Adri Geldenhuys, Joost van der Westhuizen.