Samuel Toa representing Waikato Under 19 in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

North Harbour Development outside back Samuel Toa has joined Te Awamutu Sports for the 2023 Waikato Club Rugby season.

Toa returns to the Waikato after a stint with the North Shore Rugby Football Club in Devonport post-ACL surgery.

“I’m happy to be joining the TA aiga (family), really looking forward to going back to my roots and playing in the Waikato next year. I’m excited to meet the players, the coaching staff and see our supporters out there,” says Toa.

A member of the Hamilton Boys’ High School 1st XV in 2014 and 2015, Toa played in the New Zealand Schools Barbarians in 2015 alongside the likes of Tom Christie, Brayden Iose, Jona Nareki, Stephen Perofeta, Bailyn Sullivan, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Freedom Vaha’akolo.

The following year he represented Waikato in the region’s Under 19 side at the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament.

Club wise Toa has also played for Melville and Hamilton Old Boys, along with the Altona Roosters Rugby League Football Club in Melbourne.

“Sam has been through it all in his rugby career and has witnessed the highs and lows of our sport. With his experience and leadership we feel he will add a lot of value to our community, club and premier side,” says Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church.

“He brings knowledge, wisdom and life experiences with him and we as a coaching group cannot wait to start working with him. He is an exciting player and has great rugby IQ. We welcome Sam and his aiga into our family!”