Members of the 2004 New Zealand Under-19 rugby team celebrate with the trophy on returning home from South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

Members of the 2004 New Zealand Under-19 rugby team celebrate with the trophy on returning home from South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

In 2004, New Zealand downed a star-studded 19-time champion France side 34-11 to win the IRB Under-19 World Championship.

The match was held at ABSA Stadium in Durban, South Africa, and New Zealand had defeated Ireland (30-6), Georgia (81-12), Australia (30-5) and South Africa (30-23) to reach the final.

France struck first via a penalty but the "Baby All Blacks" struck back through a try to hooker Lance Po-Ching.

The conversion by fullback Miah Nikora (now Poverty Bay Heartland Championship coach) was the first of his 14 points off the boot.

He converted lock Michael Paterson's try soon before halftime to give them an 11-point margin at the break.

Captain Jamie Mackintosh was sin binned under questionable circumstances for a professional foul after 51 minutes.

France capitalised with their only try minutes later, to second five-eighths Maxime Medard.

But Mackintosh's return saw New Zealand re-establish control, with their other tries going to future All Blacks lock Jeremy Thrush and loose forward Kieran Read.

Thrush, 36, and Richard Kahui, 36, are some of the few players still playing professional rugby as they have kitted up again in 2022 for the Perth-based Western Force in Super Rugby Pacific.

Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church was part of the 2004 New Zealand Under-19 side. Photo / Getty Images

Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church played tighthead prop in four of the five matches for the 2004 under-19s.

"For me representing my family, school, club and country on the world's biggest stage is something I will cherish forever," he said.

"To be a part of a special group like we had and get to run out and play in a World Cup final against the French was the icing on the cake. This was a special group of men and I have made some lifelong brothers."

Former Auckland, Counties Manukau, Tasman and Manu Samoa loose forward Daniel Crichton said that the tour was full of challenges but it was a special and rewarding experience.

"Putting on the black jersey and representing my country meant a lot to me and my family. It was special to lift the cup at the end of the tournament," said Crichton.

"I don't know about everyone else but I felt a sense of relief to come home with the title because all the teams before us had won it, and I didn't want to be the first team to have lost it - also knowing the boys who had played in the jersey before us, I didn't want to disappoint.

"Growing up, my favourite player who I idolised was Jerry Collins and knowing he had worn the same jersey I was wearing was special to me."

Crichton recalls playing against Ireland in their opening match, when 18-year-old Irish flanker John McCall collapsed on the field and passed away a few hours later, resulting in the Irish squad heading home.

The cause of death was cardiac failure.

New Zealand Under-19 squad member Daniel Crichton in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Crichton says it was an extremely hard thing to process while on tour.

"He was some kid representing his country just like us and was suddenly taken away. It was special to have his mother present our team with the under-19 trophy. That was a touching moment for me.

"All in all I was honoured to have played with such an awesome group of guys and made some lifelong friends. It was honestly one of the best highs of my rugby career."

New Zealand had also won the Under-19 World Championship in 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2007.

But as of 2008, New Zealand Under-19 joined with the New Zealand Under-21 side to create the New Zealand Under-20s.

New Zealand 34:

Tries: Lance Po-Ching, Michael Paterson, Kieran Read, Jeremy Thrush. Conversions: Miah Nikora (4). Penalties: Nikora (2)

France 11:

Try: Maxime Medard. Penalties: Mathieu Bourret (2)

Members of the New Zealand Under-19 rugby team, Hika Elliot (left) and Joe Utiera after arriving back in Napier from winning the IRB Under-19 Rugby World Cup in South Africa. Photo / NZME

New Zealand Under-19 2004 squad:

Nick Afoa, Tyler Ashworth, Aaron Bancroft, Nick Blincoe, Travis Church, Daniel Crichton, Luke Devcich, Hika Elliot, Brett Goodin, Henry Johnstone, Richard Kahui, Josh Keys (did not play), Serge Lilo, Jamie Mackintosh (capt), Seminar Manu-Tinela, Taniela Moa, Miah Nikora, Michael Paterson, Lance Po-Ching, Kieran Read, Willie Ripia, Adaam Ross, James Somerset, Jeremy Thrush, Onosai Tololima-Auva'a, Mikaele Tuu'u, Joe Utiera, Tom Woods.