Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Te Awamutu Courier

Rugby: One-cap Waikato rep Doug Semmens’ rugby ride

Jesse Wood
By
9 mins to read
The 1987 Waikato senior rugby team. Doug Semmens is middle row, fifth from left.

The 1987 Waikato senior rugby team. Doug Semmens is middle row, fifth from left.

The most recent name on the Pirongia Rugby Sports Club honours board since 1966, Doug Semmens, 64, played rugby in the Te Awamutu area for more than 30 years.

Doug and twin brother Steve were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Awamutu Courier