Ōhaupō's Josh Thomas scored nine points against Surf. Photo / Jesse Wood

The Ōhaupō Rugby Club have continued their unbeaten run in Waikato club rugby division 1 in 2023, beating Southern United Rugby Football Club (Surf) 19-15 at Tokoroa Memorial Sports Ground on Saturday.

After 14 minutes of play, Ōhaupō winger Lucas Corney went over for an unconverted try.

Six minutes later, Surf were granted a penalty, bringing the score to 5-3.

This was quickly followed by a try to Ōhaupō first five-eighth Josh Thomas, who converted his own score, taking the visitors into the halftime break up 12-3.

Surf notched a converted try in the 47th minute to get within two points of Ōhaupō.

The game see-sawed for the next 20 minutes of the second half until Ōhaupō scored again, reserve halfback Scott Thomas charging down a Surf kick and running down the field to cross the chalk. Brother Josh added the conversion.

Surf responded with an unconverted try but after various penalties, the score remained the same with Ōhaupō taking the win 19-15 and maintaining their top-of-the-table spot.

Ōhaupō flanker Trent Sargent was awarded man of the match.

Earlier in the afternoon Ōhaupō B faced off with with Surf Classics - a vast improvement on their 2022 clash.

Not a dead rubber match this time around, Ōhaupō tried hard to get among the scoring and showed much improvement but were rewarded with just one try and a conversion to reserve playmaker Sheldon Seeley.

With drizzle all the way through the B teams’ match, there was also a northwest wind from left to right, which was annoying for the kickers.

The Surf Classics side got on the scoreboard after 11 minutes with the first of their five first-half tries.

Halftime saw the home side up 29-0.

After halftime, the weather remained the same, and the wind eased slightly but was not really of any detriment to the game or to the spectators.

The field remained amazingly solid and resistant to scrums and the turf remained unruffled.

Surf continued their dominance, running in four more tries before Seeley crossed the chalk from a good follow-through after a kick with four minutes to play and converting his own try.

Surf managed a further try on fulltime, grabbing their first win of the season 54-7.

This week the Ōhaupō senior sides will host Suburbs at Ōhaupō Memorial Park.