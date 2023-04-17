Ōhaupō fullback Queyst Michael-Tapu runs at the Hinuera defence. Photo / Jesse Wood

Ōhaupō secured double back-to-back victories over rivals Hinuera at Ōhaupō Memorial Park in week two of 2023 Waikato Club Rugby on Saturday.

It was a great showcase of club footy as Ōhaupō celebrated their annual ladies day, a day recognising and appreciating all the women involved in and around the club.

First up, Ōhaupō B sailed to a 28-17 win over Ecolab Hinuera B in their division 1B clash.

A strong start saw halfback Baylee Davies nipping around the rucks, eventuating in a try to skipper Bradley Parrott.

Evergreen Michael Monahan rolled back the years with his footwork and spiral kicks while Davies proved a threat all afternoon.

Big lock Steve Cottle and flanker Darryn Colville seemed to be involved in everything across the park.

Reece Elsmore, Jarek Hikairo-Seller and Caleb Kennedy added tries to the Ōhaupō B tally while Davies was perfect off the tee with four conversions.

Hinuera B’s tries were scored through Scott Bonenkamp, Huang Chen and Hamish Anderson with Bonenkamp also converting one try.

“We’ve got a great core group putting in the effort to get to trainings and it’s starting to show in our results,” says captain Parrott.

“It’s still early in the season, but we can already see the team is playing with a newfound confidence instilled by coaches Wayne and Steve which is very exciting to see.”

Ōhaupō B after their 28-17 victory over Hinuera B. Photo / Jesse Wood

The Ōhaupō Senior A side followed their clubmates with a 34-25 division 1 win over McPherson Contractors Hinuera.

At one point Ōhaupō led 12-0 before Hinuera put points on the board.

The game became a back and forth affair before Ōhaupō eventually pulled away.

Centre Eli Beattie grabbed a brace of tries and Chris Ferguson, Josh Thomas, Lucas Corney and Roy Huggard all crossed the chalk.

With the majority of tries being scored out-wide, Thomas also added two conversions.

Hinuera’s points were scored through four tries - Trent Davis (2), Ricky Edwards and Chevy Blue – as well as a conversion to Aubrey Fish and a penalty to No 10 Joel Young.

Ōhaupō prop Liam Palaone in his blazer match (50 senior A caps) and brother Karl Palaone shared the man of the match honours.

Liam joined the Ōhaupō club in 2018 and the double victory from the teams was a great tribute to his half century of games.

This week sees both sides travel south to Tokoroa where they will take on Southern United at Tokoroa Memorial Sports Ground.