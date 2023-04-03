Met Camaibatiki scores the winning try for Ōhaupō against Frankton. Photo / Arthur Uden

Met Camaibatiki scores the winning try for Ōhaupō against Frankton. Photo / Arthur Uden

Saturday saw two tough battles at Ōhaupō Memorial Park between Ōhaupō and Frankton in round one of 2023 Waikato club rugby.

The weather held out as Ōhaupō B took on Frankton B in a very close affair.

Frankton B ended up with the Division 1B victory 24-17.

Ōhaupō B’s tries were scored by Baylee Davies, Reece Elsmore and captain Bradley Parrott, with a conversion from pivot Sheldon Seeley.

All four of the point scorers put in big shifts and kept the team on track.

Evergreen brothers James and Shaun Campbell brought a lot of impact to the match.

The Division 1 senior A sides took the field as the rain began to fall in what turned into a tight and at times messy match.

Co-captains Alfie Broughton and Bronson Wilson-Beech once again led from the front, awarded with co-man of the match performances.

Frankton seemed a much-improved team after falling 36-12 in 2022, but Ōhaupō still managed to grind out the win, 17-14.

Lock Chris Ferguson was a workhorse all day, while Jarek Hikairo-Seller brought immediate impact off the bench.

Reserve halfback Scott Thomas crossed the line for Ōhaupō while loosehead prop Met Camaibatiki scored the winning try for his side.

First five-eighths Josh Thomas was on-point off the tee, scoring a penalty and two conversions in a 100 per cent kicking performance.

“It was a bit messy, we struggled to string consistent possession and territory together for majority of the game. Frankton put us under pressure with good kicking and good set piece,” says co-captain Broughton.

“There were plenty of errors from us which was frustrating, but understandable for the first season game in greasy conditions. Credit to the fellas, their attitude and energy was good and we had great impact off the bench carrying us through late in the game.”

Post-match, the Ōhaupō Rugby Club received a special presentation from their former Niuean international rugby player Sam Talaiti.

He presented the club with his 15s and his son Dwayne’s Niuean Sevens framed jerseys to put on the wall in their clubrooms, showing how much the Ōhaupō club means to them.



