Ōhaupō co-captain Alfie Broughton runs at the Waihi defence, supported by Akira Kitamura. Photo / Arthur Uden

Saturday saw a comprehensive 39-19 victory for Ōhaupō over Waihī in their first 2023 pre-season rugby match at Ōhaupō Memorial Park.

Coached again by former Whanganui rep Jordan Farrington and assisted by former Canterbury Under 19 player Daniel Henderson, the home side started with intent.

Ōhaupō co-captain Alfie Broughton led by example, muscling his way over the try line to open the scoring.

The big lock showed great skill and agility throughout the match, while Japanese front-rower Akira Kitamura got his first taste of Kiwi 15-a-side rugby.

The midfield duo of co-captain Bronson Wilson-Beech and Queyst Michael-Tapu provided razzle-dazzle with plenty of line breaks and offloads. No 8 Trent Sargent, a 2022 King Country Rams triallist, and first five-eighth Josh Thomas also tested the defence all afternoon.

The Ōhaupō side showed impressive support play in a great team effort that led to their 20-point victory.

Outside back Roy Huggard grabbed a double while other tries were scored by Michael-Tapu, Josh Thomas, Sargent and Karl Palaone, with a conversion a piece for brothers Josh and Scott Thomas.

But the day wouldn’t have been complete without the Ōhaupō players clapping their thanks for their supporters and life members.

“It was great to get the boys out on the field for our first pre-season game after a couple months of training,” said Wilson-Beech.

“We weren’t too worried about the scoreboard, more so giving the guys an opportunity to have a run-around and implement our on-field systems. Hopefully we can regroup well this week and prepare for Waitomo.”

Friday night’s pre-season match against Waitomo will also be held at Ōhaupō Memorial Park. Kickoff is 7pm.