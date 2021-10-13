One of Te Awamutu Sports' new coaches, Jotham Wrampling. Photo / Supplied

Jotham Wrampling is one of the new assistant coaches for Te Awamutu Sports' Premier rugby side along with former Waikato captain Jackson Willison.

Wrampling joins younger brother Gideon, a 2021 Gallagher Chiefs and Waikato player, at the club after returning from playing code overseas, while youngest brother Malachi was in the 2021 Chiefs Under-18 side.

Wrampling and Willison spent some time with the Sports squad towards the end of this season although they don't officially get onboard until 2022, while head coach Travis Church will also take on the role of director of rugby.

Wrampling and Church are family friends who have kept in contact over the years.

"Trav always teased at the idea of coming to play [for Te Awamutu Sports] when I finished up overseas and we would laugh about it. After retiring in early 2020, he didn't hesitate to hit me up straight away with the opportunity of coaching," says 27-year-old Wrampling.

"To be honest I was never interested in coaching but after spending time with Trav and talking about the environment we wanted to create to help young and old players develop and grow into not only better players, but better people - it was really a no brainer."

Wrampling says that from the first session he could see how determined the team and coaching staff were to progress and improve.

"I think most people miss how truly important it is to create an environment where players can progress. I instantly felt that this was something I wanted to be a part of, I saw the opportunity to better myself and help better others.

"The environment and culture at TA rugby is undeniably one of the best I have come across."

Family-orientated Wrampling loves the fact that he can watch his brother "do his thing" up close.

"It's been an awesome experience being a part of the same team with my younger brother. It's one of those things I missed at his age when I was in France and didn't have any familiar people around. Although I would have loved to play together, the side of the field is just as good."

The 2022 season will bring plenty to look forward to, including the advent of a Te Awamutu Sports Under-21 side.

"It will provide an exciting dynamic for our club," says Wrampling.

Since retiring from rugby, Wrampling resides in Hamilton but is looking into getting a lifestyle block in a quiet Waikato town.

The former loose forward played for several clubs overseas - Union Bordeaux Begles and Massy Essonne in France, Tokyo Gas and Coca-Cola Red Sparks in Japan and he also played some rugby in Australia.

"I would say French rugby was slow with lots of scrums and penalties. Japan was the opposite, fast and pure speed which required a lot of fitness, something I won't say was a strong point in my career, unfortunately!

"In my biased opinion, I have to say you get the best balance of rugby here in New Zealand," he says.

"Playing for Samoa in the JWC [2014 IRB Junior World Championship] has always been a top highlight for me along with the experience, the friendships, and different perspectives I gained whilst playing across in different countries."

The 2014 Samoan Under-20 side also consisted of the likes of Cameron Skelton (Counties Manukau), Nathaniel Apa (Canterbury, Waikato, Counties Manukau, Crusaders, New Zealand Under 20) and Luteru Laulala (Canterbury, Counties Manukau, Chiefs, New Zealand Under 20) who have all represented New Zealand sides.

Although not playing professionally anymore, Wrampling says he is always keen to have some fun and especially if he could do it alongside both of his brothers.

"It'll make good stories for later in life."

Heading towards the new year and a new season, Wrampling wants to thank all the supporters and sponsors for getting on board and "making the community a family".

"It's a good feeling when the stands are full on Saturdays. So, thank you! I am looking forward to next season."