James McOnie (left) with All Blacks coach Ian Foster after interviewing him about his first All Blacks squad naming of 2023, at Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Jesse Wood

James McOnie (left) with All Blacks coach Ian Foster after interviewing him about his first All Blacks squad naming of 2023, at Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Jesse Wood

You could sense the excitement in the air at Te Awamutu Sports on Sunday night as All Blacks coach Ian Foster brought the All Blacks’ first squad naming of 2023 to his former rugby club.

The clubrooms were packed with locals, players and club sponsors grasping the opportunity to see the big-wigs of New Zealand rugby - Foster, Jason Ryan, Joe Schmidt and Sam Cane - up close.

Local MC and The Crowd Goes Wild reporter James McOnie did his best to control the excitement of the crowd and keep them quiet for the cameras.

Announced on live TV by Dame Patsy Reddy, the former Governor-General of New Zealand, the 36-man Rugby Championship squad contained five official new caps.

Two Gallagher Chiefs representatives, Samipeni Finau and Emoni Narawa, earned their first call-ups, along with St Peter’s School Cambridge alumnus Cam Roigard (Hurricanes) and Crusaders players Dallas McLeod and Tamaiti Williams.

Te Awamutu locals gathered for the first All Blacks squad naming of 2023. Photo / Dean Taylor

“This is very special day for them and their families, who I’m sure will be extremely proud of their achievements,” said Foster.

“We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey.”

Another uncapped player, Shaun Stevenson, was a surprising omission but has been added as injury cover for Mark Telea, making it six new players overall named by Foster, while Chiefs centurion Damian McKenzie was a welcome return to the squad.

Foster also admitted the performances in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals did change the squad, but was pleased with the variety of his 36 players selected.

“One [player] went in and one went out.

“I love the blend. We’ve got a lot of experienced players who know what it is to get ready for a World Cup and get ready for test matches. We’ve got a group that’s been through some adversity and built a lot of character last year and we’ve got a really nice blend of some young players who I think have played their way in through this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

Joe Schmidt (from left), Ian Foster (head coach) and Jason Ryan during the first All Blacks squad naming of 2023, at Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Jesse Wood

“They bring a different ingredient into the group. A bit of excitement. A challenge. And the Rugby Championship’s going to be vital for us to see where they’re at and see how that looks when we narrow that down to 33.”

Foster also confirmed Sam Cane will continue as All Blacks captain.

“Sam has proven himself as a great leader of our team despite having had a disrupted couple of seasons leading into this one,” said Foster.

“We have total belief that he is the right man to lead us.”

The second-string All Blacks XV squad includes nine players who have previously played for the All Blacks, with Aidan Ross, Asafo Aumua, Pita Gus Sowakula, Folau Fakatava, Stephen Perofeta, Brett Cameron, Jack Goodhue, Akira Ioane and Brad Weber in the squad that will play in Japan next month.

Blues loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and Moana Pasifika’s Levi Aumua are notable omissions from the squads.

Ten players were unavailable for selection due to injury - Angus Ta’avao, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece and TJ Perenara.

Ian Foster (left) was awarded a framed Te Awamutu Sports jersey by Te Awamutu Sports president Mark McNaughten for 100 premier games for Te Awamutu (Old Boys and Sports) and in appreciation for services to Te Awamutu Sports rugby. Photo / Katie McNaughten

During the event, Foster was awarded a framed Te Awamutu Sports jersey by Te Awamutu Sports president Mark McNaughten for 100 premier games for Te Awamutu (Old Boys and Sports) and in appreciation for services to Te Awamutu Sports rugby.

Amongst the Te Awamutu crowd were former Te Awamutu Sports reps Chris and Jono Gibbes as well as Waikato centurion and CEO of Sport Waikato Matthew Cooper.

Both senior and junior Sports squads who, like the All Blacks, head to France later this year for their respective world tournaments, were involved in the evening. The senior players were given the task of feeding the crowd.

All Blacks 36-man Rugby Championship squad

Hookers: Codie Taylor (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 76) Dane Coles (36, Hurricanes / Wellington, 84) Samisoni Taukei’aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 24)

Props: Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 13) Fletcher Newell (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6) Nepo Laulala (31, Blues / Counties Manukau, 45) Ofa Tu’ungafasi (31, Blues / Northland, 50) Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury, *) Tyrel Lomax (27, Hurricanes / Tasman, 23)

Locks: Brodie Retallick (32, Chiefs / Hawkes Bay, 100) Josh Lord (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 2) Samuel Whitelock (34, Crusaders / Canterbury, 143) Scott Barrett (29, Crusaders / Taranaki, 58) Tupou Vaa’i (23, Chiefs / Taranaki, 18)

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 70) Dalton Papali’i (25, Blues / Counties Manukau, 22) Luke Jacobson (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 12) Sam Cane (captain) (31, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 86) Samipeni Finau (24, Chiefs / Waikato, *) Shannon Frizell (29, Highlanders / Tasman, 25)

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith (34, Highlanders / Manawatu, 114) Finlay Christie (27, Blues / Tasman, 14) Cam Roigard (22, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau, *)

First-five eighths: Beauden Barrett (32, Blues / Taranaki, 112) Damian McKenzie (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 40) Richie Mo’unga (29, Crusaders / Canterbury, 44)

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 60) Jordie Barrett (26, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 48) Rieko Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 59) Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6) Dallas McLeod (24, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke (24, Blues / Auckland, 15) Emoni Narawa (23, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, *) Leicester Fainga’anuku (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 2) Mark Telea (26, Blues / North Harbour, 2) Will Jordan (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)