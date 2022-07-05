Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Te Awamutu Courier

Rugby: Former Waikato lock Bill Bartie's rugby travels

11 minutes to read
1978: Te Awamutu Old Boys' Bill Bartie out-leaps Hamilton Old Boys' John Sicely. a member of the Waikato squad, during Saturday's game at Albert Park. Photo / Bob Bradley

1978: Te Awamutu Old Boys' Bill Bartie out-leaps Hamilton Old Boys' John Sicely. a member of the Waikato squad, during Saturday's game at Albert Park. Photo / Bob Bradley

Jesse Wood
By
Jesse Wood

Multimedia journalist writing for the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME.

From the Waikato rugby engine room to fitting and turning, Te Awamutu-based former Junior All Blacks lock Brian "Bill" Bartie has been a jack of all trades.

A bloke's bloke, Bill loves his cars, welding,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.