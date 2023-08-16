Josh Dowsing in action for Te Awamutu Sports during 2016. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Josh Dowsing in action for Te Awamutu Sports during 2016. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Former Te Awamutu Sports loose forward Josh Dowsing has been selected for the 2023 Taranaki Development rugby team.

“I’m really stoked to get selected, it’s a great opportunity to play in front of my friends and family,” the New Plymouth Old Boys rep says.

“This will be my second time in the squad after having an injury disrupted the last few years.”

Also a Yarrows Taranaki Bulls wider squad member, the 2015 Manu Samoa Under 20s captain was internationally capped by Hong Kong twice in 2019.

A Hong Kong Scottish captain from 2017-2021, Dowsing has also represented Counties Manukau B, Sydney-based Shute Shield side Manly Marlins RFC and South China Tigers in the 2020 Global Rapid Rugby competition.

Taranaki Development played their first game on Sunday against North Harbour Development, falling short 33-31.

Taranaki Development fixtures:

Saturday, August 19 - v Hawke’s Bay (away)

Saturday, August 26 - v Wellington (home)

Saturday, September 2 - v Northland (Taupiri - halfway)

Saturday, September 9 - v Counties Manukau (away)

Saturday, September 16 - v Bay of Plenty (home)

Saturday, September 23 - v Auckland (home)



