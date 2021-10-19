Tonga's Valentino Mapapalangi collides with Wales No 10 Sam Davies in 2017. Photo / Photosport

Former Te Awamutu Sports player Valentino Mapapalangi has once again been named in the Tongan national rugby squad.

The 28-year-old lock/loose forward already has eight international caps to his name after debuting for Tonga in 2016 but hasn't played for the side since 2018.

"It means everything to me, I always dreamed of playing for Tonga when I was young and it's such a proud moment every time I get the opportunity to put on the red jersey," says Mapapalangi.

"I was very excited, as it has been three years since I last played for Tonga."

Originally from Auckland, Mapapalangi headed south for two seasons in the Waikato playing for Te Awamutu Sports, where he spent time with the Chiefs Development squad before being named in the Manawatū Turbos squad ahead of the 2015 ITM Cup season.

Valentino Mapapalangi playing for Te Awamutu Sports in 2015. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

"I had a lot of good memories playing for TA, great bunch of boys, but definitely the one I most cherished was my blazer game."

His performances impressed the Hurricanes, who invited him to train with their wider training group during the 2016 Super Rugby pre-season.

Mapapalangi played for the Turbos again in 2016; all up, he scored three tries from 16 appearances over the two seasons.

From 2017-2019 he played for Leicester Tigers in English Premiership rugby.

These days Mapapalangi is based in France, playing for Rouen in the Pro D2 competition with the likes of former New Zealand and Samoan Sevens player Belgium Tuatagaloa.