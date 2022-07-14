Te Awamutu Sports first five-eighth Taha Kemara had a brilliant debut club season. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Five Te Awamutu Sports players are set to take part in Waikato's NPC pre-season clash with the Hawke's Bay Magpies at Tokoroa Memorial Sports Ground today.

Sports Premier stars Austin Anderson, Taha Kemara, Cody Nordstrom, Sean Ralph and Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong hope to prove they've got what it takes to play for the full Waikato NPC squad in the 2022 Bunnings Warehouse NPC, which kicks off on August 5.

Te Awamutu Sports head coach says Travis Church that it's great for both Te Awamutu Sports and Te Awamutu as a community.

"All these boys are still under 21, it's crazy. In the next two years these boys are going to be the big boys in the premier club comp - it's just huge," says Travis.

"There could have been more selected, but there are a couple of guys with niggly injuries. I think the future is really bright out of TA, and when you look around at Pirongia and Ōhaupō, the region is getting stronger and stronger."

Former Waikato captain Nathan White playing for Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / NZME

The last time more than one Te Awamutu Sports player was selected for Waikato was in 2013, when forwards Fraser Armstrong, Jono Armstrong and Chris Middleton got the nod.

But it's been 13 years since five were selected, with Sione Lauaki, Ben May, Kieran Ramage, Sitiveni Sivivatu and Nathan White turning out for the Mooloos in 2009.

The festival day of rugby will be a free event for the public and will begin at noon with a local derby curtain-raiser between 13th-grade regional neighbours Southern United and Putāruru, before the Mooloos take on the Magpies at 2.30pm, for their first match of 2022, as they prepare to defend their 2021 title.

"We're really pleased to bring NPC rugby back to a town that has produced so many wonderful rugby players for Waikato, but also internationally. Looking forward to a great afternoon of footy, kicking off with some local teams," says Waikato Rugby chief executive Officer Carl Moon.

"It's not a Ranfurly Shield challenge, but Hawke's Bay are bringing the Log o' Wood with them, and we'll have the NPC and FPC trophies there too. Come on down, watch some footy, have a coffee, and get some photos with some of NZ's best players too."

On top of the rugby, the public will be able to see and grab a photo with the three most desired provincial trophies, the Ranfurly Shield, the Bunnings NPC Premiership trophy, and the Farah Palmer Cup.

Kukri will be on site selling Waikato merchandise and the public will be able to buy beverages and food from Coffee & Cakeaway; there will also be a pop-up vaccination clinic.