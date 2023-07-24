Waikato's Tai Cribb prepares to contest the line-out in the 2023 Chiefs Country Centurions Cup match against Counties Manukau. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu’s Albert Park hosted some impressive rugby on Saturday, with the Chiefs Country Centurions Cup coming to town for the second time.

Founded in 2020 in honour of the 10 Gallagher Chiefs centurions, the quadrangular one-day tournament is played between the four Chiefs provinces - Bay of Plenty, Counties Manukau, Taranaki and Waikato.

Counties Manukau became back-to-back champions, defeating Bay of Plenty 35-26 in the final.

The Waikato side, armed with five Te Awamutu Sports locals, took third place after beating Taranaki 31-21.

Sports’ forwards Tai Cribb, Manahi Goulton and Sean Ralph all took the field alongside midfielder Austin Anderson and outside back Cody Nordstrom.

Counties Manukau captain Sean Reidy (left) is presented the Chiefs Country Centurions Cup by Kent Currie after their 2023 victory in Te Awamutu. Photo / Dean Taylor

“It was awesome to have Waikato representation, in particular our tight-five. I have been working closely with Manahi and Sean, both front young front-rowers, so it’s nice to see them get some exposure for their hard graft over the past couple of seasons, and to see Tai Cribb at tighthead lock getting stuck in was pleasing,” says Te Awamutu Sports head coach and director of rugby Travis Church.

“Cody and Austin were their usual dangerous selves, both playing with a lot of confidence. Austin having been in the Brumbies set-up with mentors such as Stephen Larkham really shows in his game. With Cody being in the Chiefs’ NDC [National Development Contract] and leaning on Roger Randle, that has been huge for his development. I’m looking forward to seeing Taha Kemara join the side after a huge year already - he’s one exciting young man.”

Travis says the tournament was fantastic as it gave many club players a taste of professional rugby.

The likes of All Blacks Luke Jacobson, Josh Lord and Quinn Tupaea taking the park really added to the environment.

“The weather was crisp but superb, with the sun out all day. This helped the players to be able to showcase some fast-paced rugby,” says Church.

“It took me back to the early 2000s when there was a real vibe around the grounds. I’m immensely proud of the way our club players added to the environment by offering hāngī and steak sandwiches fresh off the barbecue.

“It showed how suitable community grounds are for first-class matches, as it creates a fantastic atmosphere! Te Awamutu Sports has quality facilities and we are located in a great spot sitting in our Chiefs region.

“Thank you to everyone that came out to support our great game, rugby union!”