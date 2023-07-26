Ian Foster unveils the bench for Waikato at Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Sports rugby stalwart and All Blacks coach Ian Foster presented a special bench seat to his former club on Saturday - thanking the Waikato region for backing the team.

Each of the 26 provincial unions received a bench, with Te Awamutu Sports housing it on behalf of Waikato.

The benches signify the impact the public support has on the All Blacks, just like the bench has an impact on the team when they take the field during a match.

On behalf of the All Blacks, Foster unveiled the gift, which states on it, “Me eke mai, our bench is your bench. Thanks for all your support”.

New Zealand representatives Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Josh Lord and Cam Roigard also attended after competing in the Chiefs Country Centurions Cup.

Made in Wellington from sustainably-sourced macrocarpa, the idea is that they will provide a long-lasting physical place for people to connect, care and support each other.

Te Awamutu College First XV representatives Connor Storey (from left), Billy Ouston (co-captain), Corbin Fleming, Ryan Baillie (co-captain) and Jack Kelly, with Cambridge All Black Luke Jacobson. Photo / Dean Taylor

“It’s a powerful place,” states the All Blacks website. “The eight who have the backs of the 15 on the field. It’s the bench that gets us on the field, and the bench beyond that supports us all year round. It’s our communities, our whānau, our first coaches, the volunteers, the orange slicers, the refs and the fans. It’s you.

“Together is better. For all supporters and all the moments shared together. Side by side.”

Te Awamutu Sports posted on Instagram, thanking Foster and the All Blacks for their gift as well as explaining the design.

“The bench carries a special design created specifically for supporters of the All Blacks. The tohu takes the form of a manu (bird) which takes flight from Aotearoa. In the centre, the eyes are formed by two seeds, shaped as rugby balls, representing our potential.”

Te Awamutu Sports president Mark McNaughten says that it was special for the club and community.

“It’ll be at Te Awamutu Sports but when you look at the amount of members that belong to that club, it’s basically for the community,” McNaughten says.

“Obviously being Ian’s home club as well, it had quite a bit of significance.”

McNaughten says that it adds to the big year that Te Awamutu Sports has had already, including the recent All Blacks team naming at the clubrooms.

“That just shows the type of guy he is. He just keeps giving back and I think the drive that the All Blacks are doing to get the community onboard, right through the country, is huge,” McNaughten says.

“It feels like it’s now a build-up to the World Cup, it’s quite exciting. Whether it’s that we’ve been a part of it as a town, I think [Ian’s] doing it pretty well, getting the hype around it.”