Rugby: A Waikato Pacific Islands XV

The Moana Pasifika team after the rugby match against the Māori All Blacks at FMG Stadium, Hamilton on Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

Multimedia journalist writing for the Te Awamutu Courier, Waipā Post and NZME.

The Moana Pasifika played their maiden match on Saturday against the Māori All Blacks at FMG Stadium.

The Māori All Blacks won the friendly game by 28-21.

There has been much talk about whether they should be named the sixth New Zealand Sky Sport Super Rugby side or whether they should play just play against the Māori All Blacks annually.

They intend to join Super Rugby in 2022.

The squad is made up of players eligible for the national teams of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga, although one test All Black Josh Ioane starred in the No 10 jersey.

From 2004-2008 a similar team was put together called the Pacific Islanders. In 2004, players were also supplied from the Niuean and Cook Islands teams.

Former All Blacks and Waikato players Sione Lauaki and Sitiveni Sivivatu played for this team.

The Pacific Islanders perform their haka before kick-off in the Invesco Perpetual Series 2006 - Wales v Pacific Islanders at Millennium Stadium. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

The following XV is a team of former Waikato players who represented a Pacific nation or were eligible to between 1987-2019.

Greg Smith, Deacon Manu, Ilaitia Savai and Dominiko Waqaniburotu have all captained Fiji, while Jack Lam has captained Samoa.

Waikato Pacific Islands XV:

1. LATU TALAKAI

Waikato 2009-2017

Born: 1989 Test caps: 7 (Tonga)

Waikato's Latu Talakai (right) after the match against Auckland in 2017. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

2. GREG SMITH

Waikato 1995-2004

Born: 1974 Test caps: 44 (Fiji)

Fijian rugby player Greg Smith during the Pacific Rim Tournament in 1999. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

3. DEACON MANU

Waikato 1999-2005

Born: 1979 Test caps: 13 (Fiji)

Deacon Manu at the time of the Rugby World Cup 2011 in New Zealand. Photo / Fiji Rugby Union

4. ILAITIA SAVAI

Waikato 1986-1987

Born: 1960-2015 Test caps: 38 (Fiji)

Fiji's Ilaitia Savai at the 1991 Rugby World Cup. Photo / File

5. API NAIKATINI

Waikato 2019

Born: 1985 Test caps: 18 (Fiji)

Fijian lock Api Naikatini in 2012. Photo / David Gibson / www.photosport.co.nz

6. DOMINIKO WAQANIBUROTU

Waikato 2009-2010

Born: 1986 Test caps: 51 (Fiji)

Fiji's Dominiko Waqaniburotu takes on the Māori All Blacks defence in 2019. Photo / John Cowpland / www.photosport.co.nz

7. JACK LAM

Waikato 2009-2013

Born: 1987 Test caps: 38 (Samoa)

Jack Lam of Samoa versus New Zealand Heartland Divisional XV in 2019. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.co.nz

8. JOSH TYRELL

Waikato 2013-2017

Born: 1990 Test caps: 11 (Samoa)

Josh Tyrell of Samoa during his side's match against the New Zealand Heartland Divisional XV in 2019. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.co.nz

9. PELE COWLEY

Waikato 2016-2017

Born: 1993 Test caps: 15 (Samoa)

Pele Cowley looks to pass in the match between Waikato and Auckland in 2017. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

10. LOKI CRICHTON

Waikato 2002-2006

Born: 1976 Test caps: 10 (Samoa)

Loki Crichton of Samoa versus Northampton in 2007. Photo / Matthew Impey / Wiredphotos.co.uk

11. FILIMONI BOLAVUCU

Waikato 2003-2004

Born: 1981 Test caps: 2 (Fiji)

Filimoni Bolavucu playing for Fiji sevens in 2006. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

12. LAWRENCE LITTLE

Waikato 1991-1992

Born: 1967 Test caps: 16 (Fiji)

13. AISEA TUILEVU

Waikato 1996-1997

Born: 1972 Test caps: 19 (Fiji)

Aisea Tuilevu during the rugby match between Fiji and Tonga during 2003 in Nadi, Fiji. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

14. ILIESA RATUVA TAVUYARA

Waikato 2016-2017

Born: 1980 Test caps: 8 (Fiji)

Waikato winger Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara looks to break the tackle of Tasman fullback Will Jordan during the 2017 Mitre 10 Cup. Photo / Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

15. ALBERT NIKORO

Waikato 2014

Born: 1992 Test caps: 6 (Samoa)