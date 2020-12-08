Rugby: A Waikato Pacific Islands XV

The Moana Pasifika played their maiden match on Saturday against the Māori All Blacks at FMG Stadium.
The Māori All Blacks won the friendly game by 28-21.
There has been much talk about whether they should be named the sixth New Zealand Sky Sport Super Rugby side or whether they should play just play against the Māori All Blacks annually.
They intend to join Super Rugby in 2022.
The squad is made up of players eligible for the national teams of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga, although one test All Black Josh Ioane starred in the No 10 jersey.
From 2004-2008 a similar team was put together called the Pacific Islanders. In 2004, players were also supplied from the Niuean and Cook Islands teams.
Former All Blacks and Waikato players Sione Lauaki and Sitiveni Sivivatu played for this team.
The following XV is a team of former Waikato players who represented a Pacific nation or were eligible to between 1987-2019.
Greg Smith, Deacon Manu, Ilaitia Savai and Dominiko Waqaniburotu have all captained Fiji, while Jack Lam has captained Samoa.
Waikato Pacific Islands XV:
1. LATU TALAKAI
Waikato 2009-2017
Born: 1989 Test caps: 7 (Tonga)
2. GREG SMITH
Waikato 1995-2004
Born: 1974 Test caps: 44 (Fiji)
3. DEACON MANU
Waikato 1999-2005
Born: 1979 Test caps: 13 (Fiji)
4. ILAITIA SAVAI
Waikato 1986-1987
Born: 1960-2015 Test caps: 38 (Fiji)
5. API NAIKATINI
Waikato 2019
Born: 1985 Test caps: 18 (Fiji)
6. DOMINIKO WAQANIBUROTU
Waikato 2009-2010
Born: 1986 Test caps: 51 (Fiji)
7. JACK LAM
Waikato 2009-2013
Born: 1987 Test caps: 38 (Samoa)
8. JOSH TYRELL
Waikato 2013-2017
Born: 1990 Test caps: 11 (Samoa)
9. PELE COWLEY
Waikato 2016-2017
Born: 1993 Test caps: 15 (Samoa)
10. LOKI CRICHTON
Waikato 2002-2006
Born: 1976 Test caps: 10 (Samoa)
11. FILIMONI BOLAVUCU
Waikato 2003-2004
Born: 1981 Test caps: 2 (Fiji)
12. LAWRENCE LITTLE
Waikato 1991-1992
Born: 1967 Test caps: 16 (Fiji)
13. AISEA TUILEVU
Waikato 1996-1997
Born: 1972 Test caps: 19 (Fiji)
14. ILIESA RATUVA TAVUYARA
Waikato 2016-2017
Born: 1980 Test caps: 8 (Fiji)
15. ALBERT NIKORO
Waikato 2014
Born: 1992 Test caps: 6 (Samoa)