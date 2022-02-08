Royal watcher paints tribute to Her Majesty

Royalist and amateur artist Luke East (left) presents his portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest. Photo / Dean Taylor

Luke East, who is fundraising for a bronze plaque to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and her 1954 visit to Te Awamutu with the late Duke of Edinburgh, has added a personal tribute which will be on public display.

Luke has combined his passion for all things royal, with his passion as an amateur portrait artist and created an image of Her Majesty, which he presented to Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest on Tuesday.

"I first took painting lessons when I was 12 and haven't really stopped since," says Luke.

"I prefer to paint portraits as I feel you get to know the person you're painting, even if you've never actually met them."

He hopes the council will hang the framed artwork in a public setting as a fitting tribute to Her Majesty for 70 years of service.

The mayor says he was unaware of the council displaying other portraits of the Queen but he will find a place for Luke's portrait.

When looking for the image to paint, Luke says he wanted to show the Queen's jovial side, because she is well known for her sense of humour and quick wit.

"I also wanted to ensure it was regal and conveyed the massive role duty plays in her life."

Luke chose an image of Her Majesty from 2019, adding the George IV diadem and silver fern brooch she is often seen wearing for New Zealand occasions.

Luke East with some of his Royal memorabilia he has been collecting since 2002. Photo / Supplied

"She's steadfastly and selflessly been our Queen and Head of State for 70 years and this painting is a tribute to her lifetime of service and duty," says Luke.

"We couldn't ask for a better Head of State; even at 95 she still put in a 30-hour week and is patron of hundreds of charities and organisations.

"During Covid-19 she has led by example, unlike a number of elected leaders, and followed restrictions to the letter, even when that meant sitting alone at the funeral of her husband of 73 years."

Luke's project to erect a bronze plaque in Te Awamutu is nearing its fundraising target, but more money is needed to make it a reality.

The plaque has official approval from The Palace and, along with his portrait, is one of few official Platinum Jubilee projects in New Zealand.

To donate to the project search Te Awamutu History at givealittle.co.nz