Te Awamutu Rowing Club coaches and crew: Back (left to right): Allen Loomb, Dave Potts, Wayne Asplin, Ray Ormsby, Wendy Reynolds, Alya Mexted, Heni Hongara, Jess Adlam, Nathan Harrison, William James. Front (left to right): Les Craig, Isla Joyce, Asarina Johnson, Janaiah Jacob, Casey-Lee Baker. Seated: Carys Joyce. Photo / Tony Edmondson

Te Awamutu Rowing Club its their annual prizegiving on Sunday with a BBQ at the clubhouse, attended by about 80 people.

The 2022-23 season brought a massive influx of new members, with the number of school rowers exceeding pre-Covid levels, as well as a big group of masters rowers.

Te Awamutu rowers now count their children, as well as parents and older relations, among their supporters at regattas.

Captain Tony Edmondson welcomed everyone and talked about the successes of this rowing season.

President Ray Ormsby reiterated Tony’s comments and introduced the coaches, who presented the trophies and certificates of achievement.

Among the rowing trophies, two deserve special mention. Heni Hongara was awarded the Club Spirit trophy for looking after the athletes, coaches and supporters at the major school regattas.

All the parents were supportive, but it was Heni who stood out as the one who was there first in the morning, had drinks and food available throughout the day, and gave her total support to all the crews.

The Steenson family have gifted the club with a trophy in memory of Clive, who was the backbone of Te Awamutu Rowing Club for more than 50 years.

Clive’s long-term partner, Sue, and his daughter, Marsha, presented the trophy.

Te Awamutu Rowing Club's Alya Mexted with the Clive Steenson trophy for best coach. Photo / Tony Edmondson

Marsha spoke about her father’s love of rowing and the time he spent at the club, joking that taking up rowing was the only way she and her sister, Yvette, could spend time with Dad when they were teenagers.

She also spoke about Clive’s caring approach to coaching and his passion for bringing the best out of his rowers.

For this reason, the Clive Steenson trophy is awarded to the best coach, this year going to Alya Mexted who, in only her second year of coaching, trained her under-18 novice crews to achieve finals at North Island Secondary Schools and Maadi Cup.

Alya started rowing at Te Awamutu as a young teenager, and Clive would have been delighted to see her development as a rower, coach and mentor for “her girls”.

Two long-serving club members were presented with life membership, Wayne Asplin and president Ray.

Wayne came to the club as a parent in 2002 when his daughter started rowing.

Initially, he was the taxi driver for early-morning training, but soon started helping.

A successful school rower himself, he put this experience into coaching, initially under Clive’s guidance and latterly taking the lead in coaching school and masters crews.

Wayne remembered Clive with great fondness, speaking of his dedication to rowing and the club, and his understated way of coaching.

He acknowledged that Clive didn’t have all the answers, there was always a plan A and a plan B, maybe more, but when they got onto “cunning plans” they knew they were in trouble — although results from Te Awamutu rowers somewhat contradict that statement!

Wayne thanked Cathy, his wife, for her support. It is clear rowing is in Wayne’s blood and that he loves seeing people enjoying themselves out on the water.

Te Awamutu Rowing Club's Wayne Asplin (left) and Ray Ormsby with their life membership certificates. Photo / Tony Edmondson

Ray also came to the club as a parent who quickly got involved. After supporting his daughter and sons, Ray took up rowing and competed as a master, including at the World Masters Games in 2017.

Ray joined the club in 1997 and has been president for much of that time, quietly guiding the club from the sidelines but always available to sort out any problems.

In his acceptance speech, Ray dedicated his life membership to all club members, past and present, who have made the club the successful and vibrant organisation it is today.

The club would like to acknowledge the part played in its success by its sponsors: Bailey Ingham, Contact Electrical, Craig Construction, Madson Construction, Pirongia Action Automotive, Nathan Kemp – Ray White Real Estate, NZ Grazing, Power Farming and Quality Construction.

PRIZE WINNERS:

First-year woman rower — Alyssa Campbell.

Ladies’ novice rowing cup — Isla Joyce, Asarina Johnson, Janaiah Jacob, Casey-Lee Baker.

Most promising woman rower — Lolkje de Boer.

Best school girl rower — Asarina Johnson.

Best first year oarsman — Willem Poolman.

Most promising oarsman — William James.

Best school boy rower — William James.

Most improved rower — Hunter Coleman.

Best club crew — Asarina Johnson, Casey-Lee Baker.

Most improved master rower — Jess Adlam.

Most dedicated master rower — Wendy Reynolds.

Coxswain’s Cup — Sophie Dale and Carys Joyce.

Sportsmanship Cup — Alyssa Campbell, Millie Thackray, Sophie Dale, Ella Thackray.

Club Spirit trophy — Heni Hongara.

Clive Steenson trophy, best coach — Alya Mexted.