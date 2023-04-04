Te Awamutu College rowers meeting Olympian Emma Twigg (third from left) are Casey Lee Baker (left), Janiah Jacob, Carys Joyce, Isla Joyce, William James and Asarina Johnson. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu College rowers had a successful week at the 2023 New Zealand Secondary School Championships (Aon Maadi Regatta) held at Lake Karāpiro from March 27 to April 1.

On day one of the competition, the girls novice under-18 double crew of Asarina Johnson and Casey Lee Baker, coached by Alya Mexted, placed second in their heat, securing their spot in the semifinals.

The boys novice under-18 double crew of William James and Hunter Coleman, coached by Les Craig and Wayne Asplin, gave it their all but narrowly missed out on qualifying for the next round.

Day two was a tough day for the Te Awamutu College crews, with only one out of their three quads qualifying for a repechage that would take place the following day.

A repechage is a trial heat in which first-round losers are given another chance to qualify for semifinals.

The girls novice under-18 quad crew of Isla Joyce, Johnson, Janiah Jacob, Baker and Carys Joyce (cox), coached by Mexted, had an awesome result on day three, placing third in the repechage and advancing to the semifinals.

The team also had the opportunity to meet New Zealand rowing legend Emma Twigg at the Rowing New Zealand tent.

On day four, both of Te Awamutu College’s girls novice crews secured a place in the B final, with their doubles final scheduled for the following day and the quad final set for Saturday.

The girls worked hard and achieved great results, with the novice double crew placing second in their B final on day five and finishing 10th in New Zealand.

The final day of the competition had the girls novice quad placing seventh in the B final, achieving their best time yet and making them 15th in New Zealand.

The 2022-23 season for the school rowers has come to an end, but the team is already looking forward to the 2023-24 season.

The next local rowing event will be Te Awamutu Rowing Club’s annual masters regatta at Lake Ngāroto on April 22.