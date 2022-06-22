Jonathan Makuch, owner of Makuch Roofing, accepting training company of the year award at Roofing Association of New Zealand conference.

Jonathan Makuch, owner of Makuch Roofing, accepting training company of the year award at Roofing Association of New Zealand conference.

Makuch Roofing is a family-owned residential and commercial roofing company based in Te Awamutu business that provides services across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Auckland regions.

Recently the company was awarded training company of the year at the Roofing Association of New Zealand conference held June 9-10 in Christchurch.

This award acknowledges their work in taking on and training apprentices, which owner Jonathan Makuch says he has been "doing since day one".

"I was surprised to get the award, but maybe I am one of the few doing this work for the trade," says Jonathan.

The apprenticeship is three years and training begins within the first month. Apprentices are sent to all training courses, just plan around their absences. This is where his apprentices learn additional external training and provide knowledge of specialty tools which adds to improved onsite efficiencies of the crew.

A lot of his apprentices who have completed training go on to do further study in specialty roles in business management.

One perk Jonathan has found in his work with his apprentices is that it has improved staff retention. Only two staff have left within the last five years.

Jonathan says his "main incentive for hiring apprentices is how hard the roofing industry can be to get the staff you need as the public does not often see it as a 'proper' trade, so my mind is trying to change that perspective and make guys feel like they are gaining a trade - similar to a building apprenticeship".

Stephanie Fill from the Roofing Association of New Zealand says "roofing training is crafting our future".

"RANZ members have excelled in the training space even before free fees and the like. As we've always said, we need to train our way out of our shortages. And now with free fees and the employer boost programme that RANZ lobbied for, trainee numbers are over 1100, an outstanding result.

"It takes a lot of effort and investment to set in place a strong training culture. This year's winning team show a long-term dedication to training that runs right throughout their company."

Makuch Roofing is currently on the lookout for more apprentices to join their team and start their journey within the trade.

Jonathan says, "Roofing is a great trade to be in, I've worked alongside a lot of trades over the years, and roofing stacks up to be one of the best - you are not climbing around in the mud and generally, you do not have to work in the rain. The work keeps you fit and you are able to travel around a lot finding work all over the country."



Contact Jonathan at jonathan@makuchroofing.co.nz or call 0274284027 for more information.