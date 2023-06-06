Pirongia's Skylar Marsters has been selected to represent New Zealand at the 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

Pirongia local Skylar Marsters, 18, has been selected to represent New Zealand at the 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup from July 28-30 in Valence, France.

At their first ever junior world cup, New Zealand will compete against Sweden, Australia, US, Canada, United Kingdom and France.

Roller derby is a little-known sport in New Zealand and the team is made up of players aged from 14 to 18 years old from all over the country.

Skylar is the only representative from Waikato – out of the Hellmilton Roller Ghouls club. They practise twice a week at the Melville skatepark.

The New Zealand Junior team met for the first time in Christchurch at the end of April for their first training together, and again in Napier last month.

Their last training was King’s Birthday weekend in Wellington before they head off to France, for four days of intense training and three days of competition.

Roller Derby is a full contact, fast-paced sport, requiring speed, agility, tactics, strategy and teamwork.

It consists of jammers and blockers; the goal is simple - score the most points.

There is one jammer and four blockers on the track for each team. The jammer’s goal is to lap as many of the opponents’ players as possible to score points.

The blockers play both offence and defence, clearing a path for their own jammer whilst at the same time blocking the opposition’s jammer - and they do all this on quad skates.

Skylar is a high rotation jammer, which requires fitness, endurance and strength.

If you ask Skylar why he plays he says, “It’s fun and a great way to get exercise.”

He would like to see the sport become more popular in New Zealand.

Roller derby is an inclusive sport - everyone is encouraged to give roller derby a go – all shapes, sizes, gender, and skating ability, although the minimum age in Hamilton is 14.

To find out more, check out the Hellmilton Roller Ghouls Facebook page.

The NZ Junior Roller Derby team are still fundraising for this trip, if you can help, please go to the Givealittle page givealittle.co.nz/cause/aotearoa-nz-junior-roller-derby-is-heading.

The team also need new wheels for their skates as France has a different track surface.

If anyone is keen to offer sponsorship to the team, they would love to hear from you. Contact via Te Awamutu Courier.