Rosalie Rea and Penny Harvey, Te Awamutu, New Zealand Riding for the Disabled with members of Rotary Te Awamutu (Carol Turner, Laurel Smith, Graham Jull, Stephen Cox and Elizabeth Bayley Jull) with Tuscany, a 12-year-old 15.2 hand mare. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Rotary Club has chosen Te Awamutu Riding for Disabled as a partner for this year’s Te Awamutu Rotary Club Book Fair.

At a recent meeting president Stephen Cox said the board visited the riding centre and saw how the experience of riding a horse positively impacted upon young lives.

He said the board felt Rotary should start the support programme by providing $2000 to buy new helmets for the riders.

“It is a privilege to be able to support the Riding for Disabled centre as we were so impressed by the commitment that president Penny Harvey and coach and manager Rosalie Rea had shown to the Riding for Disabled cause,” he said.

Te Awamutu New Zealand Riding for the Disabled will have an information kiosk at the Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair, which is being held from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28 at the Intelact Centre, 1 Carlton St.