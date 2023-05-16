Te Awamutu Rotary Club has chosen Te Awamutu Riding for Disabled as a partner for this year’s Te Awamutu Rotary Club Book Fair.
At a recent meeting president Stephen Cox said the board visited the riding centre and saw how the experience of riding a horse positively impacted upon young lives.
He said the board felt Rotary should start the support programme by providing $2000 to buy new helmets for the riders.
“It is a privilege to be able to support the Riding for Disabled centre as we were so impressed by the commitment that president Penny Harvey and coach and manager Rosalie Rea had shown to the Riding for Disabled cause,” he said.
Te Awamutu New Zealand Riding for the Disabled will have an information kiosk at the Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair, which is being held from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28 at the Intelact Centre, 1 Carlton St.
- If you are interested to know more or would like to become a volunteer at Te Awamutu New Zealand Riding for the Disabled, contact Rosalie Rea, 021 153 9395, 871 4705, rosalier@hotmail.co.nz