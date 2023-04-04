Te Ara Wai Governance Committee chairman Cr Andrew Brown, Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan and Te Awamutu Museum Trust Board chairman Dean Taylor.





Council’s Te Ara Wai Governance Committee met for the first time on Monday since the project was placed on hold in 2020, following unsuccessful funding applications to central government for a new museum and discovery centre focused on the New Zealand Land Wars, telling Waipā stories.

Te Awamutu councillor Andrew Brown was appointed chairman. It’s the second appointment in a week for the fourth-term councillor after he was also appointed one of council’s representatives on the Te Awamutu Museum Board last week, joining Cr Lou Brown.

Council has already indicated it will need to raise at least $7 million from fundraising or asset sales for Te Ara Wai.

However, some funds to progress the project were budgeted in the council’s 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan for the coming year.

Since the project began, council has also shelved plans to build a brand new building, instead purchasing the former Te Awamutu Bunnings building in 2021.

In a presentation to the Governance Group on Monday Museum Trust Board, chairman Dean Taylor reiterated the trust’s commitment to Te Ara Wai.

“The board is kaitiaki of an amazing collection of artefacts and archives of national importance which are looked after, on behalf of the wider Waipā community, by museum staff,” Dean said.

“We formed in the late 1980s because until then, the museum was operated by Historical Society volunteers. It’s an incredible archive, telling amazing stories and it needs professional care.

“We have a contract with council and they are responsible for the operation of a museum facility.”

Dean said the trust’s role is solely limited to approving the acquisition and deaccession of items for the collection and approving the loan of items, such as when Uenuku was exhibited at Te Papa as the centrepiece of Tainui.

“We’re not involved with the museum on a day-to-day basis and don’t need to be.

“It’s not an onerous role but it is an important one given the importance of the collection, not just for Waipā, but nationally.”

The trust’s public backing of Te Ara Wai was welcomed by Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan.

“The trust has been clear since 2018 that the collection can be housed at Te Ara Wai and it was good to hear that clearly again on Monday,” Susan said.

Andrew said the trust’s role was important given the significance of the collection held on the community’s behalf.

He noted trustees were largely volunteers and thanked them for their work.

“Museum staff consistently say the trust is very good to work with and trustees are personally very supportive of museum activities. That’s great to hear.”



