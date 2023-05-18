Rosetown Motor Group dealer principal Allan Paterson (right), with his winning sales team Aaron Goodrick and Twané Van Huyssteen at the Te Awamutu dealership. Photo / Dean Taylor

Rosetown Motor Group dealer principal Allan Paterson (right), with his winning sales team Aaron Goodrick and Twané Van Huyssteen at the Te Awamutu dealership. Photo / Dean Taylor

Rosetown Hyundai has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Hyundai Sales Dealer of the Year. It has the honour of winning the title twice for both years since it became a Hyundai dealership.

Hyundai CEO, Andy Sinclair, commends Rosetown Hyundai for its outstanding achievements and praises its professional representation of the Hyundai brand.

He says Hyundai New Zealand is thrilled to recognise Rosetown Hyundai as the 2022 Hyundai Sales Dealer of the Year.

“Their remarkable achievements are a result of their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, strong sales performance, and deep knowledge of the Hyundai brand.

“We commend their team for their outstanding efforts and contributions to the automotive industry.

“This recognition highlights the dealership’s exceptional commitment to customer service, sales excellence, and overall performance within the Hyundai dealer network.”

Rosetown Hyundai, a well-established presence in Te Awamutu since 1941, joined the Hyundai family in 2020 and has quickly become a driving force in the region’s automotive market.

“The dealership’s long-standing reputation for delivering unparalleled service and quality vehicles has now been acknowledged on a national scale,” says Andy.

“The Hyundai Sales Dealer of the Year award is a testament to Rosetown Hyundai’s dedication to exceeding customer expectations and showcasing Hyundai’s range of innovative vehicles.

“They have set a benchmark for exceptional sales performance, dealership operations, and customer satisfaction.”

Rosetown Hyundai dealer principal Allan Paterson expressed his gratitude for the prestigious award.

“We are immensely proud to receive the 2022 Hyundai Sales Dealer of the Year award,” he says.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive every day to provide an exceptional car-buying experience to our valued customers.

“We are grateful for their trust and loyalty, and we look forward to continuing our success as a trusted Hyundai dealership.”

Double award winning Te Awamutu dealership Rosetown Hyundai. Photo / Supplied





Rosetown Hyundai’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its sales achievements.

Allan says the dealership also emphasises community involvement and corporate responsibility by supporting local initiatives and fostering strong relationships within Te Awamutu.

As a recipient of the 2022 Hyundai Sales Dealer of the Year award, Rosetown Hyundai has solidified its position as an industry leader and trusted partner in delivering exceptional Hyundai vehicles and services to customers in Te Awamutu and beyond.

For more information about Rosetown Hyundai visit www.rosetownhyundai.co.nz