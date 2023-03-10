Record attendance for a quacker of a play

The cast of 'Duck, Duck, Grey Duck' (from left): James Crowhurst, Phil Dalziel, Bruce the tap-dancing bear, Samson Crowhurst and Noldy Rust, pictured on the Little Theatre stage on Sunday. Photo / Dean Taylor

The seventh annual Children’s Day Show at Te Awamutu Little Theatre was so well-attended that an unscheduled fourth performance was added on the day.

Close to 200 children and whānau came to see Duck, Duck Grey Duck, written by local Kerrin Carr and starring Noldy Rust, James and Samson Crowhurst and Phil Dalziel. The cast was joined by Bruce the tap-dancing bear and Oswald the goose.

“It was great to hear the children in the audience participate by quacking and calling out a warning when the goose appeared,” says Little Theatre president and show director Glenda Barclay.

“Web-footed ducks running through the audience created much hilarity.”