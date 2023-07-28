Randy Feltface’s international tour Feltopia coming to Hamilton

Randy Feltface is bringing his Feltopia world tour home to the Southern Hemisphere in 2023.

Randy Feltface is bringing his Feltopia world tour home to the Southern Hemisphere in 2023.

International comedy mega-star Randy Feltface is finally bringing his sell-out world tour to New Zealand.

Laughing Stock Productions will present Randy Feltface’s show Feltopia at Hamilton’s Clarence St Theatre on August 13 at 7pm.

Randy Feltface has spent the past 18 years carving out a unique niche on the international comedy circuit. He was nominated for best comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, played sold-out seasons in London and New York and featured several times at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. He made his US television debut as a crowd favourite on NBC’s Bring The Funny, and his comedy specials have become pirated YouTube sensations. Politics seems like the natural next step.

Little known to Kiwi audiences but a major hit with punters around the globe, Randy is also an online sensation, with 1.7 million TikTok followers, 970,000 YouTube subscribers, 120m YouTube views and 600,000 Instagram followers.

In 2019, Randy opened his show Modus Operandy at the Sydney Opera House as part of the Just For Laughs Festival before shows in London, Amsterdam and an extensive North American tour.

In 2021, Randy managed to perform in every state and territory of Australia while releasing two specials: The Book of Randicus and Purple Privilege. Randy’s live show is a high-energy existential crisis, full of biting observations, razor-sharp crowd work and rapid arm movements.

In these uncertain times, you need a voice you can trust. Someone who’s travelled the world and knows how to fix it. Courage. Integrity. Other stuff. Vote one Randy Feltface, or at least come to his show Feltopia – the world tour edition!

Don’t miss Randy Feltface as he brings his Feltopia world tour home to the Southern Hemisphere in 2023.

For more about Randy Feltface and tour dates, visit www.feltface.com.