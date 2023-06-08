Pekapekarau School road patroller Madison makes sure the sumo wrestler (Christine Letford), giraffe Brynn and teddy bear Freddie get safely across the school crossing for National Road Safety Week. Photo / Dean Taylor

Every week is road safety week at Pekapekarau Primary School. However, the school made an extra effort to celebrate in style during the recent National Road Safety Week.

Its theme was acknowledging our road safety heroes; the people who help keep us safe on the roads.

“This was a great opportunity for us to highlight to our students and our community how we keep safe ‘on or near’ our roads, especially on our way to school,” says deputy principal Kylie McKay.

“At Pekapekarau we have our own team of road safety heroes - our road patrollers.

“They are out working every morning and afternoon, in all weather, making sure our students get across the road safely.

“We decided to draw attention to the importance of using the pedestrian crossing by dressing up in costumes and showing children and families how to use the crossing correctly.”

Road patrollers Freddie and Brynn and teacher Christine Letford, volunteered to dress up.

“Having a sumo wrestler, a giraffe and a teddy bear crossing the road certainly drew some attention,” says Kylie.

Madison, who was on patrol, did a great job getting them safely across the road.